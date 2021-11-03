First North Denmark: Movinn A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Movinn A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 November 2021. Name: Movinn ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061555539 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOVINN ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 16,735,542 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36416432 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 237996 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector -------------------------------- 35 Real Estate 3510 Real Estate -------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024399