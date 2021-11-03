

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: $280.79 million in Q3 vs. -$2.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.71 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $209.95 million or $1.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.77 per share -Revenue: $4.69 billion in Q3 vs. $2.82 billion in the same period last year.



