

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):



-Earnings: $1.64 billion in Q3 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $11.84 in Q3 vs. $10.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $4.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.66 per share -Revenue: $20.87 billion in Q3 vs. $18.82 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.50



