Kendrion is a global player in high-quality electromagnetic systems that optimise safety, performance and comfort in automotive and industrial applications. Kendrion expects current positive economic activity levels to continue, but management is cautious about the impact of supply chain constraints and volatile order patterns. Underlying trends such as autonomous driving, electrification and industrial automation continue to support underlying growth.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
KENDRION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de