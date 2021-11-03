

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.60 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 billion or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $73.79 billion from $67.06 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.62 Bln. vs. $2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.97 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $73.79 Bln vs. $67.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 to $8.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de