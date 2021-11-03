iTeos Therapeutics Inc.: iTeos to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the live conference call, please dial 833-927-1758. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for one week following the call.

To pre-register for the event, please use the following link to receive access details via email:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9144/iteos-therapeutics-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call/.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of cancer immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The first antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism, currently progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression into proof-of concept trials in several indications following encouraging single-agent activity in Phase 1. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

