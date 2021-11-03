

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to reflect a net COVID-19 headwind.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings of about $23.67 per share and adjusted earnings of about $20.50 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $24.97 to $25.47 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $21.25 to $21.75 per share.



On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to 450,000 members, compare to the prior range of approximately 425,000 to 475,000 members.



