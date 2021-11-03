

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $2.18 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ODP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de