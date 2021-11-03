

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $156 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $3.15 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



