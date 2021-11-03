Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 November 2021

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC(the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings



The Company announces that it was notified on 29 October 2021 that Tim Woodhead, Non-Executive Director of the Company had converted 19,525 of his holdings in UK Equity Shares of 1p each into 15,489 new Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each. Following this conversion, his beneficial interests in the Company are the following:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Tim Woodhead 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR

Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Invesco Select Trust PLC b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument UK Equity Shares of 1 pence each Identification code GB00B1DPVL60 b) Nature of the Transaction Disposal through conversion of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A



Volume(s): 19,525 d) Aggregated information

N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 29 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Global Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each Identification code GB00B1DQ6472 b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition through conversion of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A



Volume(s): 15,489 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 29 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

