

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported on Wednesday a profit for the third quarter that increased from last year, driven revenue growth across all operating segments. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. However, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $1.59 billion or $1.20 per share, higher than $1.22 billion or $0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted income attributable to the company for the quarter was $2.62 billion or $1.97 per share, compared to $2.28 billion or $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 10 percent to $73.79 billion from $67.06 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing. Analysts expected revenues of $70.48 billion for the quarter.



The Pharmacy Services segment revenues grew 9.3 percent to $39.05 billion from $35.71 billion, Retail/LTC segment revenues increased 10 percent to $24.99 billion from $22.73 billion and Health Care Benefits segment revenues increased 9.5 percent to $20.48 billion from $18.70 billion from last year.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.13 to $6.23 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8.00 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.79 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $6.35 to $6.45 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.80 per share.



The company administered more than 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide in the third quarter. It also maintains a strong commitment to vaccine and testing equity and continues to optimize site locations and targeted outreach initiatives to reach vulnerable populations.



