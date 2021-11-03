

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate remained unchanged in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.2 percent in October, same as seen in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in October, the agency said.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 135,200 persons in October from 133,700 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, increased to 10.4 percent in October from 10.3 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

