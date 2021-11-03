Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Stewart Campbell as Executive Vice President and President of North America, effective immediately. Based in Cambridge, he will lead the business in the US and Canada, continuing to drive Ipsen's positive impact for patients. He will report directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen and serve on the Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

"Stewart brings extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry which will be instrumental in accelerating Ipsen's growth in North America as we continue to strengthen our global footprint and deliver our new group strategy, Focus. Together. For patients and society. We are delighted to welcome him to the ELT, and we look forward to working closely with him," said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

"I'm excited to be appointed as EVP and President of North America at this key moment for Ipsen," said Stewart Campbell. "I've been impressed by the dedication that I've seen from all of Ipsen as we work together to improve the lives of patients and their families. I am looking forward to helping write the next chapter of our story in North America."

Stewart joined Ipsen as Senior Vice President and Franchise Head of Oncology earlier in 2021 from Roche/Genentech where he spent more than 14 years and was responsible for the lifecycle management of some of Roche's oncology blockbusters, including both commercial and clinical development globally. Through a career of more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Stewart has gained deep experience leading country and global commercial functions in Oncology and Specialty Care markets, including in Canada, Switzerland and the US.

Stewart is a graduate of Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, where he received his B.S. in physiology with a minor in physics. He received an MBA in corporate finance from Queens University in Kingston, Canada and an additional MBA in business strategy from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Ipsen North America

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovation and specialty care. Its resources, investment and energy center on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. The Company is dedicated to providing hope for patients whose lives are challenged by unmet medical needs. Ipsen's North American operations are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, one of the Company's three global hubs. For more information, please visit www.ipsenus.com.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen's future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words 'believes', 'anticipates' and 'expects' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen's expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen's patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen's activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen's business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen's business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen's 2020 Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005117/en/

Contacts:

Media

Maryann Quinn

Senior Director, Product Communications, North America

+1-857-529-1151

Maryann.quinn@ipsen.com



Investors

Craig Marks

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 7584 349 193

Craig.marks@ipsen.com