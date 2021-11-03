Developed by Spanish scientists, the proposed system design is said to be able to achieve water temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius and to cover around 85% of the annual sanitary hot water consumption of a household with six people.A group of scientists at the University of Cordoba, in Spain, has developed a photovoltaic system design for hot water production that is claimed to use around 95% of the available energy it can generate. The system consists of a 300-liter water tank with electric resistance, connected to a 1.6 kW photovoltaic system by means of a low-cost, experimental electronic ...

