Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
03.11.21
13:25 Uhr
0,652 Euro
-0,004
-0,61 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2021 | 13:22
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Secured earnings and improved loan terms

·Total income
Q3: SEK 165.6 (210.7) million
9 months: SEK 553.6 (860.1) million

·EBITDA
Q3: SEK -56.8 (45.1) million
9 months: SEK -119.1 (282.4) million

·Result before tax
Q3: SEK -141.4 (-35.9) million
9 months: SEK -350.0 (21.4) million

·Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK -2.96 (-0.75)
9 months: SEK -7.39 (0.45)

Events in the third quarter

  • Activities aimed at strengthening Concordia Maritime's financial position and liquidity, including time charters for the P-MAX vessels and divestment of the IMOIIMAX vessels
  • Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for eight of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for two of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels

Key figures Jan-Sep 2021

  • Total income, SEK million: 553.6 (860.1)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: -119.1 (282.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: -14.0 (30.1)
  • Operating result, SEK million: -293.5 (92.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -350.0 (21.4)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -352.6 (21.4)
  • Equity ratio, %: 25 (31)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (0)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 70.0 (438.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -7.39 (0.45)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 12.49 (21.18)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (1)

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-september-2021,c3446163

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3446163/1490824.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 Jan'"30 Sep 2021

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/concordia-maritime-stena-polaris,c2975546

Concordia-Maritime-Stena-Polaris

© 2021 PR Newswire
