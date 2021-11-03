Predictmedix Launches ThuraPass Safe Entry Program for Sports and Entertainment Industry in Conjunction with Uptown Sports Marketing

First Major Deployment at Formula One United States Grand Prix Successfully Identified COVID-19 Infected Staff Prior to Event Entry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of the ThuraPass Safe Entry Program in partnership with Uptown Sports Marketing and Connectus Global, providing COVID-19 risk mitigation for attendees and staff within the sports and entertainment industry - leveraging Predictmedix's proven Safe Entry Station screening technology.

The ThuraPass Safe Entry Program premiered October 1, 2021 at the 2021 Red Bull Moto Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The premier was well received and rolled out for its first major deployment at the 2021 Formula One United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas - marking the highest attended Formula One weekend of all-time, with over 400,000 attendees at the Circuit of the Americas. As part of the program, Predictmedix Safe Entry Stations were set up at indoor hospitality entry points area. Additionally, all catering and hospitality staff were screened before entering the COTA campus.

Upon arrival, guests holding passes to enclosed hospitality areas and suites were asked to pass through the Safe Entry Station to rapidly identify multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19. Average screening time was approximately three seconds, enabling a significant volume of screening in a short period of time.

While the overwhelming majority of fans and staff who were screened by the Predictmedix Safe Entry Stations passed through with no issue, the technology did flag several members of the catering staff who were turned away from the event and sent home for recovery.

"The ThuraPass COVID-19 screening system gives peace of mind to fans entering enclosed spaces, ensuring that venue operations staff are not currently showing signs of infection," said Michael Kirschner, Co-Founder at Uptown Sports Marketing, a Predictmedix partner. "It is the most efficient and cost-effective way to mitigate risk and provide a safe event.

"With cold weather coming and more than half the country going indoors again, the ThuraPass Safe Entry Program is a way for sports operations groups and venues to add an extra layer of risk mitigation to ensure that everyone is screened when entering a facility," concluded Kirschner.

About Thurapass Program

For more information about the ThuraPass program contact Uptown Sports Marketing at mkirschner@uptown123.com

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

