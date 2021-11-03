Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Announces Multiple Priority Target Areas Outlined by Geophysics at the Desperado Silver-Gold Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 2021 ground geophysical survey program at its 100% owned Desperado property ("Desperado" or the "Property") in Nevada.

Highlights

Twelve high priority target areas selected among over 40 anomalous geophysical trends

Results from the combined geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets point to the potential for a sizeable mineralizing system at Desperado

Follow-up field inspection will evaluate the suitability of trenching and/or drilling priority targets

As part of its 2021 exploration campaign, Infield commissioned TMC Geophysics to carry out ground magnetic ("MAG") and induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys at the Desperado property from July 24 to October 4, 2021. The surveys consisted of 158 line-kilometers of MAG and 88 line-kilometers of IP readings. The aim of the surveys was to outline promising geophysical polarizable anomalies that could highlight mineralized bodies and structures which may represent interesting targets for follow up work.

MAG and IP geophysical techniques can be highly effective in exploring for epithermal style gold and silver mineralization, thus were selected for application at Desperado. Mineralization may occur in association with altered and silicified structures with or without the presence of sulphides. MAG surveys can help identify these structures or potential shear zones, along with different rock units, by measuring the rock's natural magnetism and highlighting contrasts with host rocks. Coupled with MAG, IP can further help distinguish different rock types and structures by measuring resistivity and is especially useful for the detection of disseminated sulphide mineralization through measuring chargeability. The results of the MAG and IP surveys have been interpreted in the context of an epithermal target model and previous work conducted by Infield.

This in-depth interpretation of the 2021 MAG-IP survey results has led to the identification of more than forty (40) anomalous IP trends across the Desperado property, several of which present high potential targets (Figures 1, 2 and 3). Possible origins of the IP anomalies include alteration and silicification of rocks along faults or shear zones with variable sulphide enrichment and/or a lithological nature. Twelve of the anomalies have been prioritized for follow-up field investigation to evaluate the possibilities of testing targets by drilling and/or trenching where the rocks are sub-outcropping. Figure 4 provides two cross-section examples where targets are broad sub-outcropping bodies that have IP signatures indicative of thick bands of altered rocks enriched in sulphides. These and other IP anomalies carrying similar signatures present compelling exploration targets for epithermal gold and silver mineralization.

"A key takeaway from this campaign is how well the geophysical results corroborate and enhance the previous encouraging findings," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "With multiple datasets vectoring in the same direction, we believe we have the right ingredients for a sizeable epithermal system at Desperado. We are encouraged by these results and look forward to further refining prospective targets and advancing the Property toward a drill ready status."

Figure 1: Ground magnetic survey (first vertical derivative) overlain by numerous IP axes representing prospective targets. Priority targets for follow up field investigation are depicted with yellow stars.

Figure 2: Resistivity (-50 m of vertical depth) overlain by numerous IP axes representing prospective targets. Priority targets for follow up field investigation are depicted with yellow stars.

Figure 3: Chargeability (-50 m of vertical depth) overlain by numerous IP axes representing prospective targets. Priority targets for follow up field investigation are depicted with yellow stars.

Figure 4: Cross-sections A-B and C-D (section lines on Figure 3) showing chargeability (2D inversion model). Prospective targets indicated by yellow stars are broad sub-outcropping bodies that have IP signatures consistent with potentially altered and mineralized structures.

About Desperado

The Desperado property is located in Nye County within the Ellendale mining district, approximately 40 kilometres east of the historical Tonopah silver mining district and two kilometres south of Highway 6. Desperado is readily accessed by a series of local dirt roads. It covers an area of 1,410 hectares (3,480 acres) and lies at an altitude of 1,830 metres (6,000 feet) in the foothills at the southern end of the Monitor Range overlooking the Ralston Valley to the southwest. Gold and silver mineralization at Desperado appear to be associated with silicified-sericitized rhyolite breccia and quartz veins proximal to a rhyolite-andesite contact. Using modern exploration techniques and a systematic approach, Infield is advancing Desperado toward a drill ready status.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the Desperado property. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670911/Infield-Minerals-Announces-Multiple-Priority-Target-Areas-Outlined-by-Geophysics-at-the-Desperado-Silver-Gold-Property-in-Nevada