Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Packaging Line Arrives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Company's existing 20,000 square foot food manufacturing facilities, to accommodate expansion of NATERA Plant Based offerings, is progressing with the arrival of our state of the art, automated packaging system.

The Company has begun installation of this packaging system that will be packaging NATERA Plant Based products for the retail markets, food service and web sales. This versatile packaging system was selected for the array of products and packaging types it is designed to process, thus optimizing the opportunity to penetrate multiple channels.

The packaging system is designed to allow for flexibility of packaging options to accommodate our various plant-based products. Packaging types can be changed out very quickly. This ability allows for multiple products to be packaged within the same shift with minimal downtime. Multiple packaging formats is a key feature that allows the Company to manage an expanding line of Plant Based Products that can be offered to our consumers.

Company CFO, Mr. Bryan Carson reports, "The addition of this packaging system is a game changer for us. We offer one of the most expansive range of plant-based offerings available from a single manufacture and it was important for us to select a system that can accommodate such a wide range of SKUs in multiple packaging options. This significantly increases our opportunities for all distribution channels; however, the most significant effect will be realized from the increased opportunities targeted towards retail markets specifically. It is only a matter of time until Canadians will start seeing our NATERA Plant Based products at their local supermarket".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

