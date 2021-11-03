

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brooklyn, New York-based Murray Int'l Trading is recalling Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis citing the possible presence of elevated levels of lead and cadmium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The Angelicae Sinensis is used to make a soup. The Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis is packed in a green plastic bag weighing 16oz (454g) and it comes in a series of barcode numbers.



The recalled product is also packed in a clear plastic box weighing 12oz (340g) with a barcode number 767533-20097.



Angelicae Sinensis was distributed in various states through retail stores. These states include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachutes, Connecticut, Washington DC, Virginia, Delaware, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas.



The company initiated the recall after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the product. Subsequent investigation is underway.



According to the agency, lead and cadmium are toxic substances present in the environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some of these heavy metals from daily actions.



However, exposure to larger amounts of lead and cadmium can cause poisoning. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Further, heavy metal poisoning in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.



Meanwhile, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



