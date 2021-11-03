FinancialNewsMedia.com: Waste-To-Energy (WTE) Market Is Expected To Reach A Market Size Of USD $13.6 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Across the globe, many governments are focusing on ways to turn waste into energy. It is an area where governments are seeing positive results from such endeavors, and the market is expected to grow over the coming years. In fact, a report from Mordor Intelligence said that The waste-to-energy (WTE) market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2026, reaching a market size of USD 13.6 billion by 2026, up from USD 8.78 billion in 2019. The report said that he COVID-19 pandemic affected the market negatively in the form of supply chain disruptions and delays in project implementation. However, the market is expected to recover from 2021, owing to the increasing efforts to promote waste-to-energy plants by various countries across the world. In addition to this, an increasing amount of waste generation and growing concern for waste management to meet the need for sustainable urban living and increasing focus on non-fossil fuel sources of energy are driving the demand for the waste-to-energy market. Another report from Grand View agreed adding that: "The global waste to energy market size was valued at USD 31.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. Favorable regulatory policies encouraging proper waste disposal combined with energy production along with growing energy demands from the end-use sector are projected to play a vital role in the market growth over the forecast period. Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

Grand View continued: "Governments are focusing on commercializing alternate sources of energy such as Waste to Energy (WTE) technology owing to the rapid depletion of conventional energy sources. In addition, the implementation of environmental policies regarding the reduction of carbon emissions from fossil-fuel usage is expected to further provide a boost to industry growth. Industry players are focusing on research and development activities in order to reduce the technology cost associated with waste to energy power plants. Few companies are into vertical integration in order to strengthen the services. The companies are involved in the expansion of their facilities to increase their waste solution capabilities. North America occupied a prominent market share (recently) owing to growing consumer awareness regarding environmental protection and climate change. Moreover, increasing government emphasis on integration and enhanced utilization of clean electricity generation sources is anticipated to increase the deployment rate of waste to energy plants across the region. According to Energy Information Administration, in 2018, 29.5 million tons of municipal solid waste was burnt in 68 U.S. waste to energy plants to generate around 14.0 billion kWh of electricity."

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) BREAKING NEWS: SusGlobal Signs Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Bluesource to Monetize Carbon Credits - SusGlobal Energy Corp "Company"), ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has signed an Offset Development and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Blue Source Canada ULC ("Bluesource") to develop and market greenhouse gas offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario, in order for the Company to monetize and realize benefits from its voluntary activities.

This monetization is an exciting development for the Company's mission to reduce organic wastes from wood, leaf and yard material, treated municipal sewage waste (biosolids), residential curbside green bin material or source separated organics ("SSO") and paper sludge otherwise destined for landfills and, we believe, will also allow the Company to expand this mission.

Bluesource has pioneered creative solutions to climate change for over 20 years. Today, this partnership complements Bluesource's portfolio of high-quality environmental products from over 20 different technologies in over 100 locations across the United States and Canada. The partnership with SusGlobal is a core example of Bluesource's experience in identifying, creating, acquiring and marketing offsets, where there is a tangible environmental benefit.

"We identified Bluesource as the right partners for our Company's carbon credits monetization initiative, based on their extensive experience and success," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We anticipate reflecting the value of these credits in our first quarter 2022 reporting and are excited to meet this milestone and maximize shareholder value."

"SusGlobal's model of diverting organic waste streams from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of climate change objectives while producing regenerative products is the ideal opportunity we look for to reward proactive environmental action," says Ben Massie of Bluesource. "We have identified SusGlobal's Belleville facility as a promising offset development project and believe this can inspire others to do the same."

As municipalities look to significantly divert organic waste from landfills, there will be a necessity of diversion. Composting facilities, their management model, and its level of sustainability, will play a key role in this redistribution of waste. The revenue from these credits is anticipated to drive technological advancements that will expand composting efforts in the facility and the province of Ontario. CONTINUED… Read this entire release and more news for SusGlobal Energy (SNRG) at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-snrg/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG) recently announced that it has acquired Rhizoflora's leading nutrients business including its Terpinator and Purpinator brands, further bolstering The Hawthorne Gardening Company product portfolio.

Separately, the Company announced that its subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, has purchased a warrant to buy equity in Dewey Scientific for $3.2 million, which will help advance Dewey's industry-leading cannabis genomics and cultivation. The investment from the Hawthorne Collective will be used only for purposes permitted by applicable laws of the United States.

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR) and EXMAR (EXM) recently announced that they have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel. Partners for over three decades in transporting ammonia globally, Nutrien is one of the world's largest producers of low-carbon ammonia and EXMAR is a leading player and innovator in the transportation of liquefied gas products.

Nutrien and EXMAR support the decarbonization of shipping and the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy to reduce emissions. Their new collaboration aims to significantly reduce Nutrien's maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel. Together, they will chart a clear path for wide adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a clean fuel for the maritime industry.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) recently announced that North American phosphate operations are expected to be negatively impacted by damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Wind damage to the Faustina and Uncle Sam facilities from the storm is expected to result in reduced production as repairs are completed. The following expectations also include estimates of production loss from an August equipment failure at the company's New Wales facility in Florida. In the third quarter, relative to historical averages, production is expected to be down by approximately 300,000 tonnes. Fourth quarter operating rates are expected to improve sequentially, but production may still be down from historical averages. Mosaic plans to provide an update, including estimated financial impacts of the hurricane, when it reports third quarter results.

The hurricane also caused navigational issues on the Mississippi River, which could cause congestion during the busy fall application season and create logistical risks for Mosaic's production.

As Mosaic completes repairs to operations, the company is also supporting its employees and communities through a $100,000 disaster relief grant to the Capital Area United Way and by providing affected employees with access to funds through the company's employee-to-employee assistance plan.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, recently announced that its Billingham Complex in the United Kingdom will continue to operate through at least January 2022 after its UK subsidiary reached carbon dioxide (CO2) pricing and offtake agreements with its industrial gas customers in the country.

The agreements between the UK subsidiary and its industrial gas customers run through the end of January 2022. During this period, it is expected that the UK government and industrial gas customers will develop robust alternative sources of CO2 as part of a long-term solution for meeting demand in the country. The Billingham Complex is capable of producing 750 tonnes of CO2 per day for commercial use as a byproduct of the ammonia production process.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by SusGlobal Energy Corp. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

