FinancialNewsMedia.com: North America has one of the Highest Internet Usage Rates Fueling a Strong E-Commerce Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The Global e-Commerce industry has been one of the industries to actually grow because of the pandemic! Increasing penetration of internet is bolstering the smartphone using population across the world. Digital content, travel and leisure, financial services, e-tailing among others constitute a variety of e-commerce options available to the internet accessing customer base that are gaining momentum with increased internet usage. Hence, technological awareness among customers is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. The growing importance of faster browsing has led to the development in the connectivity, thus leading to development in 4G and 5G technology. All of this will lead to the growth of e-commerce. A report from Grand View Research said that the global e-commerce market size was valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report said: "Implementation of 4G and 5G technology for the connectivity purpose is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth as it provides an uninterrupted, seamless experience to the user. Moreover, the adoption of smartphones is gaining momentum at a significant rate, thus increasing the exposure of online shopping for the customer. Therefore, the growing use of smartphones is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period." Active Companies in the markets today include Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI), Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI).

Grand View Research continued: "Increasing number of small and medium enterprises is also projected to escalate the demand over the forecast period. Small and medium businesses are growing at a significant rate, especially in India, South Africa, and Russia. Initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India have led to an increased number of start-ups in the country, which adopt the online marketplace for business, thus powering the market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer wealth is estimated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Established organizations and large enterprises are leaning towards online business due to lesser expenditure in communication and infrastructure. E-commerce offers the organization an easier reach for the customers, and hence necessary exposure to business is also achieved. E-commerce is also driven owing to the increasing importance of online marketing tools, such as Google ads and Facebook ads. Nowadays, the marketing options are in abundance due to the popularity of social media applications, which, in turn, helps in driving the market for e-commerce towards growth trajectories."

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) BREAKING NEWS:Grove Inc. Launches "Fund Your Brand" Option for f Amazon Aggregation Initiative- Grove, Inc. ("Grove" or the "Company") a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced the launch of "Fund Your Brand" option on f Upexi, its wholly owned division to acquire promising Amazon and Ecommerce businesses.

In addition to buying and scaling Amazon and Ecommerce brands, Grove Inc.'s Upexi unit will provide capital to growing brands in need of funding.

Upexi has two operating segments: one that buys and scales Amazon and e-commerce brands, and one that provides funding to proven brands in need of capital to accelerate growth. Grove's investment will include funding and assistance with growth in the Amazon ecosystem and direct-to consumer markets for a perpetual royalty on the future sales of the brands products.

Grove Inc. recently launched Upexi to use its market and e-commerce expertise in the Amazon aggregation market, which, according to Marketplace Pulse, has attracted more than $10 billion in funding since 2020.

Grove Inc. has made a name for itself in the Wellness space, growing 2021 fiscal revenues to $24.1 million, a 250% increase from the year prior. The company hopes to apply a similar growth model to other brands they acquire or fund through Upexi, although there are no guarantees of similar success given industry, market and economic forces.

"Between Amazon's ecosystem and the meteoric rise of e-commerce over the last few years, direct-to-consumer brands are growing bigger and faster than ever," says Chief Marketing Officer Nathan Stavseth. "Our goal is to identify winning D2C brands on the cusp of exponential growth, bring them into our ecosystem, and help them reach their full potential."

The company recently acquired Vitamedica, an online nutraceutical company, which has seen a growing presence in ecommerce and Amazon since being acquired. Through its in-house team of digital marketers, Grove is now pursuing more companies in the health and wellness industry that they can take to the next level. CONTINUED…For more information about Grove, Inc, please visit https://groveinc.io/investor-relations/.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, recently announced a new milestone: leading consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, a longstanding Criteo customer, has signed on to the company's retail media ecosystem and platform. As of August, advertisers can use Criteo's cross-retailer, self-service platform to reach BestBuy.com and BestBuy.ca shoppers in the U.S. and Canada. Through sponsored products, the platform will help customers further discover and purchase the products they need.

"The full range of tech products and services that we provide to customers have helped us build relationships with them that extend well before and after they use their technology," said Frank Crowson, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Buy. "First-party data helps us enhance the customer experience both in stores and on BestBuy.com. By joining Criteo's retail media platform, we'll be able to better serve our customers with relevant content we know they're looking for when shopping online."

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, recently announced that it has added streaming inventory forecasting and data collaboration capabilities into its TV platform. With these additions, LiveRamp TV becomes the first and only end-to-end solution that enables media sellers and advertisers to collaborate, activate, and quantify media campaigns in a coordinated way across all TV inventory: linear, streaming, and digital video. Most importantly, the comprehensive TV platform is powered by RampID, LiveRamp's world-class identity solution, ensuring every touchpoint is privacy-first, secure, sustainable and scalable.

The television industry is evolving quickly, propelled by the meteoric rise of streaming/connected TV (CTV) viewership, overall viewer fragmentation, and a call for more dynamic and accurate measurement solutions. LiveRamp is poised to help solve for each of these opportunities, delivering cloud-based, enterprise-grade SaaS that is neutral, interoperable, and secure, and rooted in identity. Now the entire ecosystem -- programmers, platforms, data providers, brands and agencies -- have a trusted, one-stop-shop to plan, target, quantify and analyze linear and streaming inventory side-by-side to achieve better business outcomes.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) recently announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS and Fyber N.V. on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively. Specific references made to "pro forma" results in this release provide investors with quarterly results and comparisons as if all acquired businesses were owned for the entirety of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company believes that pro forma results, where applicable, can provide investors with more relevant year-over-year comparisons.

"I am pleased that we delivered record financial results in the second quarter, but even more pleased with how we have strategically laid the foundation to capture a dramatically expanded market opportunity set in future quarters and years," said Bill Stone, CEO. "Our first full quarter reporting as a consolidated entity provided early evidence of the financial benefits from our greater scope and scale.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the main pillars of digital advertising - search, social media, display, and video / CTV - recently announced the acquisition of Vidazoo, a leading video technology company that enables both advertisers and publishers to deliver high impact content and advertising to consumers. Perion acquired Vidazoo for a total amount of $93.5 million, consisting of $35.0 million in cash upon closing with an additional maximum of $58.5 million structured as a performance earn-out, if certain EBITDA-based targets are achieved.

Vidazoo, founded in 2014 by Daniel Slivkin, Gal Dagan and Roman Svichar, and headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a highly differentiated video monetization platform which allows digital publishers to generate new, incremental revenue through its unique set of video products.

