FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market Size Is Forecasted To Reach $111.16 Million By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The metastatic cancer treatment systems market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in breast, lung, melanoma, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Factors such as increasing incidence of metastatic cancer, rising government initiatives to spread cancer awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population drive the market growth. The changes in demographics and the rise in the geriatric population have also impacted the demand for the market. People of advanced age are more susceptible to the disease and its recurrence, which is driving the market demand. Metastatic cancer is also known as stage IV cancer, and its treatment is generally not curative. Some of the treatments available for the cancer are chemotherapy hormone therapies, surgery and ablation therapy, and radiation therapy, among others. A recent report from EMERGEN Research said that the global metastatic cancer treatment market size is forecasted to reach USD 111.16 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The report said that By treatment type, chemotherapy accounted for the largest market share of over 42.05 of the metastatic cancer treatment market in 2019. "Chemotherapy denotes over 100 drugs that are used to destroy cancer cells, but generally, chemotherapy prevents the growth or spread of diseases cells. Chemotherapy can be administered alone or in parallel with treatment types. Chemotherapy may shrink the tumor prior to radiation therapy or surgery and may also be prescribed after that to destroy any remaining cancer cells. Based on treatment, chemotherapy may be prescribed to slow the cancer growth, prevent the multiplying of cancer cells, and destroy metastatic cancer cells, among others." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), Merck (NYSE: MRK), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY).

EMERGEN Research continued: "By application, breast cancer accounted for the largest market share of over 31.0% of the metastatic cancer treatment market. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market. About 70.0% of the women population having breast cancer are diagnosed with ER-positive type, and the metastatic ER-positive case survival rate is about 20.0%.North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.5% of the metastatic cancer treatment market. The metastatic cancer treatment market in the North American region held the largest market share, owing to the high adoption of advanced treatment technologies, a rising incidence of disease, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about the disease."

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS:Oncolytics Biotech Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Evaluating Pelareorep-anti-PD-L1 Combination Therapies in Gastrointestinal Cancers - Oncolytics Biotech today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2 GOBLET trial. The trial is being managed by AIO, a leading academic cooperative medical oncology group based in Germany, and is designed to investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers.

"Fewer than half of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer patients respond to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) monotherapy, creating a pressing unmet need for techniques to enhance the efficacy of these agents," said Dirk Arnold M.D., Ph.D., Director of Asklepios Tumorzentrum Hamburg, and primary investigator of the GOBLET trial. "We believe that pelareorep can address this need and increase the proportion of GI cancer patients responding to ICIs, as clinical studies have shown that it reverses the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments underlying checkpoint inhibitor resistance. Dosing the first patient in GOBLET represents a crucial step towards the evaluation of this hypothesis, and we look forward to the trial's continued advancement."

The GOBLET study builds on data that was recently presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept for pelareorep-checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy in pancreatic cancer (link to PR, link to poster). It is also supported by prior early clinical data showing that pelareorep-based combination treatments stimulated an adaptive immune response and led to a greater than 90% clinical benefit rate in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer patients (link to PR, link to study) and a greater than 80% increase in progression-free survival in pancreatic cancer patients with low levels of CEACAM6 expression (link to PR, link to poster). In addition to evaluating the safety and efficacy of pelareorep-atezolizumab treatment, the trial also seeks to demonstrate the potential of CEACAM6 and T cell clonality as predictive biomarkers, which may allow selection of the most appropriate patients in future registration studies and increase their likelihood of success. CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) recently announced that nonclinical data describing the expression of fibroblast activating protein (FAP) in a variety of solid tumor types will be presented during the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 7-10, 2021. The analysis, conducted with its partner 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH, measured FAP expression in multiple tumor types using immunohistochemistry (IHC) as well as the correlation between FAP expression by IHC and in vitro binding of FAP-2286, Clovis' peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) clinical development candidate that targets FAP.

"We believe these findings across multiple solid tumor types demonstrate the importance of FAP as a cancer target and underscore the potential for 177Lu-FAP-2286 to treat patients with FAP-expressing tumors," said Dr. Thomas Harding, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Clovis Oncology. "These provide additional validation for our ongoing Phase ½ LuMIERE clinical trial of FAP-2286, the first peptide-targeted radionuclide therapeutic in clinical development targeting FAP, and support investigation of FAP-2286 in a broad number of cancer indications. This is representative of our commitment to emerge as a leader in targeted radionuclide therapy by developing innovative radiotherapies such as FAP-2286 for patients with hard-to-treat cancers."

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, recently announced new data from studies evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, at the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) 2021 Congress. Presentations demonstrate the company's scientific expertise and continuing commitment to delivering meaningful advances for patients with melanoma. Key data include exploratory 7-year follow-up from KEYNOTE-006, the pivotal trial that supported the indication for KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma, and updated findings from the KEYNOTE-716 trial that is evaluating KEYTRUDA as an adjuvant treatment for patients with resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. These data were both selected for inclusion in plenary sessions at the SMR 2021 Congress.

"The seven-year data for KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma is a significant milestone for the field of melanoma research and for patients," said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. "Just ten years ago, the median survival for patients with metastatic melanoma was less than a year and only 10% of patients could expect to survive more than five years. We are incredibly honored to present these new long-term survival data in advanced disease at this year's SMR 2021 Congress, as well as updated findings in stage IIB and stage IIC melanoma."

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) recently reported that new subgroup analyses from the TULIP Phase III clinical trial program showed SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), a first-in-class type I interferon antagonist, in addition to standard therapy, resulted in a greater reduction in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) disease activity regardless of disease duration, standard therapy type and prior treatment, compared to standard therapy alone. The data will be presented at ACR Convergence 2021, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), from 5 to 9 November 2021.

A post-hoc analysis from the pooled TULIP-1 and -2 Phase III trials showed consistent efficacy of SAPHNELO in adult patients with moderate to severe SLE both with recently diagnosed and established disease. Treatment with SAPHNELO also resulted in a consistent reduction in disease activity, irrespective of standard therapy at baseline, including oral corticosteroids (OCS), antimalarials and/or immunosuppressants. Further, SAPHNELO provided a consistent benefit across efficacy endpoints over standard therapy alone amongst patients with or without prior biologic exposure.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) recently announced that a study published in Frontiers in Oncology found early-stage breast cancer patients could experience significant improvements in survival if treated with accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI) delivered using the Accuray CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy platform. Study investigators performed complex modeling that also indicates the survival rate could be better with CyberKnife APBI than other radiation delivery approaches including volumetric-modulated arc therapy, three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy ABPI and high dose rate brachytherapy.

Early-stage breast cancer treatment typically includes breast-conserving surgery followed by radiotherapy. The addition of radiotherapy can extend survival that may be offset by the development of a secondary cancer - like lung tumors - many years following treatment. Radiotherapy technology that has the ability to precisely deliver the prescribed radiation dose only to the target while minimizing dose to the surrounding healthy tissue is essential to reduce the incidence of secondary cancers.

