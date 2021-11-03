

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said Wednesday that it will begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores nationwide beginning Saturday, November 6. It follows the Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the age group.



Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11 year olds. In the trial, three children who were vaccinated got Covid-19 compared to 16 children from the group that received placebo. In the trial, twice as many children received the vaccine as the placebo.



The vaccine's safety was studied in about 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.



