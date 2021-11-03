Wolters Kluwer product management expert Rick Vanko joined by former CFPB regulatory attorney

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is set to host a webinar featuring Eric Goldberg, Partner, Consumer Financial Services, at Akerman LLP, to offer lenders insights on navigating the complex landscape of consumer lending. The event, "Staying Compliant in Consumer Lending: Trends, Upcoming Changes, and Future Outlook," takes place at 1 pm CST Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Joining Goldberg as a co-panelist is Rick Vanko, Senior Product Manager for Lien Solutions Motor Vehicle at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. Their discussion will explore the consumer lending environment and delve into the new Fair Debt Collection Practices Act overseen by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), its Supervisory Highlights report on violations and compliance concerns identified as part of its 2020 lender examinations, insights into the auto refinance and repo market, and tips for lenders in preparing for potential market shifts in the auto lending industry.

"There are many factors influencing consumer lending as well as the broader financial community today, including the ever-increasing volume and scope of regulatory and legal requirements to which lenders are beholden, as well as major impacts affecting the health of the U.S. economy," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "It's essential for lenders to be cognizant of these major impacts on consumer lending so they can better serve their end customers."

Rick Vanko's responsibilities include developing automated lien perfection and portfolio management solutions, including its signature iLien Motor Vehicle offering, that help lenders more effectively complete lending transactions and minimize risk. He has more than a quarter century of experience with Wolters Kluwer. Eric Goldberg advises clients on a range of consumer financial services issues. Prior to joining Akerman, he was managing counsel for regulations at the CFPB where he played a key role in the Bureau's payments regulatory work.

To register for the webinar, visit this registration page.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' iLien for Lien Management is a portfolio of web-based solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien portfolio with analytics, proactive reporting, and automation. Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

