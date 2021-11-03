Exchange.Art: Exchange.ART Reinvents Customer Retention in Web 3.0

The startup is reimaging safe, private B2C communication on the blockchain

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT marketplace Exchange.Art has launched its Notification NFT, a new way to communicate with consumers using Web 3.0 technology.

NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are everywhere. Celebrities, pro athletes and everyday people are spending billions on blockchain-based art. In March 2021, artist Beeple sold an NFTfor $69 million and a CryptoPunks NFT sold for $7.5 million. But are NFTs more than expensive digital art?

They are, with an innovative utility created by NFT marketplace Exchange.Art. The team has developed a unique mechanism to enable Web 3.0 communication with its clients - all without creating user accounts and asking customers to remember yet another login. Privacy is at the center of the architecture.

The future of Web 3.0 e-commerce is here.

Safe, anonymous and personalized communication

In general, NFT markets are limited to selling only what users are offering for sale. Exchange.Art's Notification NFT is changing this paradigm. Any shopper can now offer to purchase any NFT they desire, even if it's not currently for sale. If the owner likes the terms, the sale is only a couple clicks away.

Here's how it works on Exchange: A user can place a bid on any piece of art they like. The owner receives the offer, right to their digital wallet. The funds are placed in escrow, and the owner can accept or ignore the offer.

Additionally, shoppers gain status as they spend more on Exchange.Art, unlocking exclusive perks and discounts.

How can I use this in my business?

Billions of dollars in transactions are done every month via blockchains. As Web 3.0 evolves, traditional businesses run the risk of being left behind.

The Exchange.Art Notification NFT has applications far beyond digital art.

Picture this: Luxury brands offer exclusive items to their most loyal customers. In Web 3.0, a customer can buy products with their digital wallet and their Notification NFT gains brand status.

When the brand wants to reward its most engaged customers, it knows exactly how to target them with exclusive perks and offers. The best part is they never had to share any personal info.

If this seems far off, know that blockchain technology is already established in the luxury retail space. LVMH, Prada Group, Cartier and Richemont founded the Aura Blockchain Consortiumin April 2021 to provide customers authenticity and proof of ownership as products exchange hands.

This is only one step short of rewarding loyalty with the Notification NFT mechanism created by Exchange.Art.

Learn more about Exchange.Art's Notification NFT by contacting the team at info@exchange.art.

Experience the Notification NFT at Exchange.Art.

Media Contact:

Larisa Barbu, Director

Email: larisa@exchange.art

