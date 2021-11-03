Black Boys Code Launches First of its Kind Digital Literacy Program For Young Black Girls

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Black Boys Code, the leading organization in Canada focused on equipping Black youth with the skills and mindset to be future leaders in technology, is proud to present our latest program - Black Kids Code (Girls).

Launching in November 2021, Black Kids Code (Girls) is a new digital literacy program directly targeting Black girls between the ages of 8 and 17 in Vancouver, Edmonton , and Calgary. The goal of the program is to serve 750 Black girls who have an interest in building their digital capacity and coding skills. This is the first program in Western Canada focused solely on enhancing digital literacy in Black girls.

Black Kids Code (Girls) will be launching virtually in participating cities. The girls in this program will be led by a team of Black women technology professionals, to ensure that young Black girls are exposed to mentors who look like them, and who can encourage them to build successful careers in tech. Participants will also develop teamwork skills, confidence, and a strong network of mentors with industry experience whom they can look up to.

The first Black Kids Code (Girls) workshop is taking place on November 13, 2021, and is titled Creating Smart Objects With mBlock. This initial workshop is a two-hour session for girls aged 8 to 12, where they will learn how to use cognitive services, climate data, video sensing, text to speech, and translation services to design fun and interactive inventions for smart home products.

This is major step in continuing the mission to close the diversity gap in STEM fields, by equipping Black girls with the tools, skill set, and mentorship to be future leaders in technology.

