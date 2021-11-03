Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (AirTest or the Company) CTO Mike Schell is very pleased to announce the launch of the Airtest IAQEyeTM, which is an industry leading, energy saving wireless multi-sensor device that enables the monitoring of multiple Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) parameters within commercial, retail, and public buildings. In addition to monitoring and wirelessly reporting various Air Quality indicia, the IAQEyeTM can communicate to existing building control systems via standard communication protocols such as BACnet and Modbus. In management's view, this will lead to a dramatic drop in energy usage as substantiated in multiple case studies from the more than 100,000 wired sensors that have been installed in large commercial stores, retail stores, parkades, and schools over the past decade.

The impact of a wireless multi-sensor, particularly in retrofit situations, is a significant cost savings due to a substantial reduction in installation labor and material costs. The application of this wireless sensor technology in Demand Control Ventilation (DCV) protocols will mean increased ROI of up to 100%. The world is now focused on attaining Net Zero and DCV represents a tremendous opportunity to reduce Carbon Emissions.

In addition, the ease of deployment will allow for the monitoring of IAQ in spaces that have had no visible measurement of Air Quality. With the increased focus on IAQ and specifically ventilation, schools, auditoriums, stadiums, theaters, and other public spaces will now be able to visibly demonstrate safe Indoor Air Quality. Further, the IAQEyeTM will be able to communicate current IAQ conditions locally to mobile phones and other mobile devices, which will allow the public to have visibility to IAQ conditions.

The IAQEyeTM launch version will be available in powered (24VDC) and battery-operated versions with WiFi communication, both peer to peer as well as connectivity to existing WiFi networks. Future versions will add several other communication protocols such as LoRa and cellular. These will provide added flexibility in installations requiring greater range than WiFi networks.

George Graham, President, commented, "The IAQEyeTM will allow the economics of energy efficiency in building HVAC systems to become a no-brainer retrofit addition. The Company believes that there is a $multibillion-market for this product as over 80% of commercial buildings do not yet deploy DCV. This is a huge step forward for the company. We have been successful with wired sensors for over 20 years, particularly in the new construction market. However, the retrofit market is easily where 95% of the market opportunity exists. This market has been challenging due to the high costs of installing wired sensors. The elimination of 90% of the labor costs and 100% of the conduit and wiring material costs is a game changer. These improved economics will make the ROI very compelling and open up the retrofit market."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

