Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
03.11.2021
Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday November 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday November 10, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 020-799847 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: #6367321. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3501460/46DAF24F602788A282B73F0B20447BB2

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 11/10/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 11/24/2021 (11:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (888) 562-0857 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-7341 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-on-november-10--2021,c3446263

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3446263/1490796.pdf

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
