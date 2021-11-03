

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT announced that the EQT Infrastructure III fund has agreed to sell its stake in Fenix Marine Services to CMA CGM for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. Fenix Marine Services is one of the largest terminals in the Port of Los Angeles. The deal closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.



Fenix Marine Services provides container handling services to shipping lines. The company handles approximately 2.3 million TEUs (unit of cargo capacity) annually. EQT acquired Fenix Marine Services in December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de