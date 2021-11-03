Idexo: NFT STARS, the leading NFT Radio Station Is Poised to Change the Music Industry Once and for All

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS prepares for the launch of an innovative product called NFT Radio, which promises to be a big breakthrough in the music industry. NFT Radio is the first ever radio station to stream unique content 24/7 and sell all the audio related content as non-fungible tokens. Powered by NFT and blockchain technologies, the new service addresses many of the issues that creators and musicians currently face.

All-in-One: a Radio Station, Music Marketplace and Podcast App

NFT Radio takes the best from the music industry and blockchain technology, packaging it all into one product. It's a blockchain-based radio station, an audio NFT marketplace and a creative platform for musicians, producers, DJ's and radio hosts.

The platform consists of two major moving parts: a radio station streaming unique content (handpicked by die-hard music lovers) and an audio marketplace where listeners can purchase NFT tracks. The radio will feature a variety of promising artists from international labels, DJs and young stars putting together their first shows. NFT Radio will host its own talk shows and interviews, saving them for users to enjoy later. The talk shows will cover topics that are relevant to blockchain enthusiasts and musicians making their career in the digital space, touching on all points where music and blockchain overlap. The service has no boundaries in terms of format and the team is ready to explore the possibilities of music tokenization, together with the community of creators and market experts.

The service will kick off with radio streaming and from day one, will be introducing the audience to an awesome lineup. The first artists to appear on NFT Radio come from all corners of the world. Expect to hear from Doug Brennan a.k.a DJ Lost from Berlin; London-based electro-head Tadan; a new project from Russian producer Volta Cab - Rambal Cochet; the producer Tito Van from Jakarta... and many others. In about 2-3 months, the NFT Radio team will launch the audio NFT marketplace where users will have the chance to list their artwork and sell it as non-fungible tokens.

Blockchain, the Secret Sauce to NFT Radio

The revolutionary nature of NFT Radio is hidden in the blockchain technology that powers it. Each music track played on the air, each show hosted by the station will be represented as an NFT (which stands for Non-Fungible Token). Each NFT is present on the blockchain and has a unique identifier that holds information about the file it is associated with (i.e. a show, a song). Thus, NFT Radio addresses the copyright problem many artists face and makes the industry more transparent.

NFT also changes the way musicians promote and monetize their creative offerings. NFT Radio has its own music marketplace where artists can list and sell their tracks. This cuts out any intermediaries from the process, so the musician, DJs and content creators are paid directly for their original productions. Besides that, NFTs can be programmed to collect royalties from all secondary resales and credit it to the creator of the content. With each sale, the author nets a certain percentage of the revenue. Listeners and visitors to the platform can purchase any track they like in two clicks. It's a great new way for music lovers to discover new artists and industry trends.

The NFT Radio team aims to partner up with music labels, festivals, clubs and artists who, just like the platform's developers, are optimistic that the integration of new technologies into the creative process has the power to start a new revolution in music and broadcasting.

About NFT STARS, Creators of NFT Radio

NFT STARS is the first Australian NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT 'stars'. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. Among other things, NFT STARS is launching its own NFT avatar collection - SIDUS: NFT Heroes - which features unique characters that can be used as a social media avatar or be transformed into a gaming character in the SIDUS DAO metaverse.

