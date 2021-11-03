MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH -5

DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER 03-Nov-2021 / 13:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any Restricted Jurisdictions or jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement contains inside information. 3 November 2021

MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT

comprising

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ("DMGT") by ROTHERMERE CONTINUATION LIMITED ("RCL")

and

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

As announced on 12 July 2021, the DMGT Board has decided to implement a major reorganisation of DMGT, including the sale of its insurance risk business, Risk Management Solutions, Inc. ("RMS"), a special distribution to all shareholders of substantially all of the cash in the Group and its stake in Cazoo Group and, subject to the satisfaction of certain pre-conditions, an offer for DMGT by its controlling shareholder, RCL.

The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors and RCL are pleased to announce that all the pre-conditions are now satisfied and that they have reached agreement on the definitive terms of the special distribution and on a recommended cash offer (the "Offer") to be made by RCL to acquire all the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL (the "Offer Shares").

Summary of the Reorganisation

-- Under the terms of the Offer, DMGT A Shareholders (being all DMGT Shareholders that hold DMGT A Sharesother than RCL) will be entitled to receive:

255 pence in cash for each DMGT A Share (the "Offer Price").

The Offer Price has been increased from that announced on 12 July 2021 to reflect a decrease in the fair value of DMGT's long term debt.

-- In conjunction with the Offer, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend to declare a single distributionto all DMGT Shareholders (being all holders (including RCL) of DMGT A Shares and DMGT Ordinary Shares (together, "DMGT Shares")) who are on the register of members of DMGT at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on the Record Date (being theday on which the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional) comprising: 568 pence in cash for each DMGT Sharei (the "Cash Element of the Special Dividend")

and

0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Sharei,

subject to the Tax Adjustment Mechanism and rounding for each DMGT Shareholder (the "Share Element of the Special Dividend"),

the Cash Element of the Special Dividend and the Share Element of the Special Dividend together being the "Special Dividend".

-- The Offer will be conditional on (amongst other things) the declaration of the Special Dividend; andsettlement of the Special Dividend will be conditional upon the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional. Therefore, in the event that the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, there will be no SpecialDividend.

-- Based on the closing price of a Cazoo Share of USD10.01 on 2 November 2021 (being the last business day inNew York before the date of this announcement) and the Announcement Exchange Rate, the Special Dividend has anaggregate value of 991 pence per DMGT Share.

-- In addition, RCL has agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval, in accordance with itsexisting dividend policy, a final dividend in respect of FY 2021 of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share (the "2021 ProposedFinal Dividend").ii If approved, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or about 4 February2022 to DMGT Shareholders on the register on 26 November 2021, regardless of whether the Offer becomes or isdeclared unconditional.

-- At the time of the Possible Offer Announcement, the estimated value of the Cash Element of the SpecialDividend was 610 pence per DMGT Share. As a result of a number of deductions (the most significant of which aresummarised below), the cash DMGT A Shareholders will receive under the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be568 pence per DMGT A Share.

-- However, this overall reduction in the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be offset by a greaternumber of Cazoo Shares being distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of the Special Dividend(as explained below) and by the payment of the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share, which RCLhas agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval. This will have the effect of increasing the cashdistribution over and above the anticipated cash on balance sheet by approximately GBP40 million, the cost of whichwill be borne by RCL if its Offer is accepted.

-- The change in the amount of cash available to pay DMGT Shareholders under the Special Dividend is due tothe following: - a lower number of Cazoo Shares having been sold or redeemed by DMGT under the Cazoo IPO than hadbeen expected at the time of the Possible Offer Announcement. This reduction in cash of approximately GBP62 million,which represents approximately 27 pence of cash per DMGT Share, will be offset by a greater number of Cazoo Shareshaving been received under the Cazoo IPO and distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of theSpecial Dividend. As at the Business Day before the date of this announcement, the value of such shares representsapproximately 27 pence per DMGT Share; - additional pension contributions of GBP40 million over and above that which had been assumed at thetime of the Possible Offer Announcement in connection with the Reorganisation (as explained in section 8 below). This reduction represents approximately 17 pence of cash per DMGT Share; and - a positive adjustment of approximately GBP5 million, representing 2 pence per DMGT Share, addressesthe expected underlying change in the cash position of DMGT from FY 2021 to the declaration of the SpecialDividend.

-- Calculated on the basis described above, the aggregate value DMGT A Shareholders would therefore receiveunder the terms of the Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend (if approved) would be 1263pence per DMGT A Share (the "Transaction Value").

-- The Transaction Value represents:

-> a premium of 21.5 per cent. to the Closing Price of 1040 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 39 per cent. to the three month volume weighted average Closing Price of 909 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 42 per cent. to the six month volume weighted average Closing Price of 890 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

Recommendation

-- The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse asto the financial terms of the Offer taking into account the Special Dividend, consider the terms of the Offer to befair and reasonable. In providing its financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenoveand Credit Suisse have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors. J.P.Morgan Cazenove is providing independent financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors for the purposes ofRule 3 of the Code.

-- Accordingly, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend unanimously to recommend that DMGT A Shareholdersaccept or procure acceptance of the Offer. In light of the tax considerations described below and, in the case ofTim Collier and Kevin Beatty, to make use of unused capital losses which they have carried forward from thetransactions surrounding DMGT's distribution of its shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor plc in 2019, each ofKevin Parry, Tim Collier, and Kevin Beatty are considering selling some or all of their beneficial holdings of12,565, 452,259 and 607,128 Offer Shares, respectively, in the market following the publication by the Group of theaudited results for FY 2021 on 18 November 2021. To the extent they do not sell all of their Offer Shares in themarket, Kevin Parry, Tim Collier and Kevin Beatty have also irrevocably undertaken to accept or procure theacceptance of the Offer in respect of their own beneficial holdings not sold in the market up to a maximum of1,071,952 Offer Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 0.509 per cent of the DMGT A Shares (and 0.465 percent of the entire issued share capital of DMGT) on 2 November 2021 (being the last Business Day before thisannouncement).

-- A general description concerning certain limited aspects of the taxation consequences of accepting theOffer and of the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend for DMGT Shareholders resident in the UK andthe US for tax purposes will be set out in the Offer Document. DMGT A Shareholders resident in the UK or the US fortax purposes should read this description in the Offer Document carefully, bearing in mind that, based on theassumptions set out above, the Transaction Value to DMGT A Shareholders is split between 568 pence in cash for eachDMGT Share in the form of the Cash Element of the Special Dividend, 0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Share in theform of the Share Element of the Special Dividend, 17.3 pence per DMGT Share in the form of the 2021 Proposed FinalDividend, and 255 pence per DMGT A Share as consideration for the sale of their DMGT A Shares to RCL. Depending ontheir personal circumstances, DMGT A Shareholders resident in the UK for tax purposes are likely to be taxed athigher rates of tax on the receipt of a dividend than on the receipt for the sale of their shares to RCL. Similarconsiderations may apply for DMGT A Shareholders that

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH -2-

are US Holders.

DMGT A Shareholders are strongly recommended to consult their own tax and financial advisers before accepting the Offer.

Shareholdings and Irrevocable Undertakings

-- Based on information currently held by DMGT and RCL, RCL and its concert parties are together interestedin approximately 63,772,905 DMGT A Shares, representing approximately 30.3 per cent. of the DMGT A Shares in issue,and 19,890,364 DMGT Ordinary Shares, being all the DMGT Ordinary Shares in issue.

-- RCL has received irrevocable undertakings from relevant Non-conflicted DMGT Directors to accept, orprocure the acceptance of, the Offer in respect of a maximum of 1,071,952 Offer Shares, representing approximately0.509 per cent. of the DMGT A Shares in issue, and approximately 0.465 per cent of all DMGT Shares in issue, ineach case on 2 November 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of this announcement).

Comments on the Offer

-- Commenting on today's announcement, Viscount Rothermere, director of RCL, said:

"The sale of RMS and the Cazoo IPO have delivered excellent shareholder returns, but inevitably DMGT is now a considerably smaller group of businesses, with significantly greater exposure to consumer media. This has led RCL and the DMGT Board to decide to implement a major reorganisation of the Group by distributing the value created by the RMS sale and the Cazoo IPO in conjunction with the Offer. RCL's proposal will now have the effect of increasing the aggregate cash distribution by some GBP40 million, the cost of which will be borne by RCL if its Offer is accepted. We believe the terms of our Offer to be fair, particularly bearing in mind not only the existing level of debt within DMGT at a time of increasingly difficult market conditions, but also the restrictions imposed on the operation of the business as part of the settlement with the pension trustees."

-- Commenting on the Offer, Kevin Parry on behalf of the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors said:

"DMGT has delivered very significant value for all shareholders through the execution of its strategy. This was demonstrated most recently by the sale of RMS for approximately GBP1,425 million and the Cazoo IPO.

In assessing the Offer, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors carefully considered the prospects of DMGT following the fulfilment of its strategy. It is now a smaller group with a much higher weighting than recently to consumer media with limited near-term opportunities to deploy cash at attractive returns.

We also considered the implication of the dual share structure and DMGT's standard (i.e. non-premium) listing and believe the value of the Offer cannot be readily reproduced in the market.

So whilst we believe in the future of a standalone DMGT, we believe there are risks associated with continuing as a smaller listed group whereas the Offer from RCL together with the Special Dividend allows DMGT A Shareholders to realise an aggregate value in the near term that we believe to be fair and reasonable."

The Special Dividend

-- The settlement mechanism of the Share Element of the Special Dividend remains as announced on 12 July2021 (see Share Element of the Special Dividend in section 2).

-- The Cash Element of the Special Dividend, being 568 pence in cash per DMGT Share, reflects the estimatedcash resources of the Group immediately prior to the declaration of the Special Dividend (having already receivedthe net cash proceeds on completion of the disposal of RMS), as reduced for: (i) tax liabilities arising inconnection with the sale of RMS; (ii) liabilities to or in respect of DMGT's pension schemes; (iii) liabilitiesunder various employee incentives arrangements; and (iv) estimated DMGT transaction costs associated with theReorganisation; and as increased by drawings under the existing revolving credit facilities. The total cash of theGroup as at 30 September 2021 was approximately GBP1.7 billion.

-- It is intended that, subject to the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional, settlement of theCash Element of the Special Dividend will take place within 14 days of the Record Date.

-- It is intended that, subject to the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional, settlement of theShare Element of the Special Dividend will take place following the later of: (i) the expiry of the constitutionallock-up period to which the Cazoo Shares are subject (being up to 6 months following Cazoo Completion on 27 August2021); and (ii) the expiry of any US securities law restrictions, including customary blackout periods relating toreleases of Cazoo Group's results and other material non-public information, which may apply to the transfer byDMGT of the Cazoo Shares at the expiry of the period referred to in (i) above. DMGT cannot provide more specificsettlement timings with certainty at the date of this announcement, but based on the information currentlyavailable, it is expected that settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend will take place in the firsthalf of 2022. DMGT will make a further announcement on the expected timing for settlement when there is greatercertainty.

-- After the Record Date, settlement of any outstanding claims in relation to DMGT A Shares and the ShareElement of the Special Dividend will no longer be supported by Euroclear. As a result, settlement of any claimsrelating to DMGT A Shares and the Share Element of the Special Dividend will need to be processed separately andbilaterally between the trading counterparties.

-- In the event that the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, there will be no SpecialDividend. However, if approved, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend would be paid on or about 4 February 2022.

Structure and Level of Acceptances

-- It is intended that the Offer will be effected by means of a takeover offer as defined in Chapter 3 ofPart 28 of the Companies Act 2006.

-- The Offer will be conditional upon RCL having received valid acceptances (which have not been withdrawn)by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on the Unconditional Date (or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as RCL mayspecify, subject to the rules of the Code and, where applicable, with the consent of the Panel) in respect of notless than 90 per cent. (90%) (or such lower percentage as RCL may decide) in value of the total Offer Shares (the "Acceptance Condition"), provided that, without the consent of the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, this conditionshall not be satisfied unless, taken together with DMGT Shares which it already holds, RCL has acquired or agreedto acquire pursuant to the Offer or otherwise more than 50 per cent. (50%) of all DMGT Shares (the "MinimumAcceptance Threshold").

Notices

This summary should be read in conjunction with the following full announcement and the Appendices. The Offer will be subject to the Acceptance Condition, the Special Dividend Condition and other conditions set out in Appendix 1 and to the full terms and conditions which will be set out in the Offer Document. Appendix 2 contains unaudited adjusted pro forma financial information on DMGT prepared to illustrate the effect on DMGT's income statement of the disposal of the EdTech business, Hobsons, and the disposal of the Insurance Risk business, RMS, which were disposed of in March 2021 and September 2021 respectively. Appendix 3 contains bases and sources of certain information contained in this announcement. Details of irrevocable undertakings received by RCL are set out in Appendix 4. Certain terms used in this announcement are defined in Appendix 5.

A copy of this announcement is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, for inspection on DMGT's website at https://www.dmgt.com/investors while the Offer remains open for acceptance. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of this website and of any other website accessible by hyperlinks on this website, are not incorporated by reference into, and do not form part of, this announcement.

Advisers

Lazard is acting as lead financial adviser and Goldman Sachs International is acting as joint financial adviser and corporate broker, in each case to RCL in respect of the Offer. Addleshaw Goddard LLP is acting as legal adviser to RCL in respect of the Offer. Sanctuary Counsel is acting as public relations adviser to RCL in respect of the Offer.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as lead financial adviser and joint corporate broker, and Credit Suisse is acting as joint financial adviser and joint corporate broker, in each case to DMGT in respect of the Offer. Slaughter and May is acting as legal adviser to DMGT in respect of the Offer and the Special Dividend. Teneo is acting as public relations and media adviser to DMGT in respect of the Offer and the Special Dividend.

_______________________________________ i Excludes DMGT Shares held as treasury shares.

ii The amount of the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend which will be recommended for approval will be confirmed by the DMGT Board at the time of the announcement of the Group's results for FY 2021 on 18 November 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH -3-

Enquiries:

DMGT Tim Collier, Group Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3615 2903 J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000 (Lead Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Hugo Baring, Bill Hutchings Jonty Edwards, James Summer Credit Suisse International +44 (0) 20 7888 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Antonia Rowan, James Green Gillian Sheldon (Senior Adviser) Teneo (PR/Media Adviser to DMGT) Jesse Matthews +44 (0) 791 278 3513 Doug Campbell +44 (0) 775 313 6628 Tim Burt +44 (0) 758 341 3254 Lazard +44 (0) 20 7187 2000 (Lead Financial Adviser to RCL in connection with the Offer) Nicholas Shott, William Lawes Fariza Steel, Caitlin Martin Goldman Sachs International +44 (0) 20 7774 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to RCL in connection with the Offer) Charlie Lytle, Alex Garner, Owain Evans Sanctuary Counsel (PR/Media Adviser to RCL) Robert Morgan +44 (0) 755 741 3275 Ben Ullmann +44 (0) 794 486 8288

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement for and on behalf of DMGT and RCL is Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary (+44 (0) 20 3615 2904).

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or subscribe for or any invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer will be made solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document, which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Offer Document.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe any applicable requirements. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom.

Copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send it in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer may not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of mails or any means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of, a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities.

The Offer relates to securities in a non-US company registered in England and Wales with a listing on the London Stock Exchange, and is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the United Kingdom, which differ from those of the United States in certain material respects. This document has been prepared in accordance with UK style and practice for the purpose of complying with the laws of England and Wales and the rules of the London Stock Exchange. US shareholders should read this entire document. The financial information relating to DMGT included elsewhere in this document has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States; thus it may not be comparable to financial information relating to US companies. The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 under the US Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the Code. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under US domestic tender offer procedures. US shareholders should note that DMGT is not listed on an American securities exchange, subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the US Exchange Act or required to, and does not, file any reports with the SEC thereunder.

It may be difficult for US shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims arising in connection with the Offer under US federal securities laws since DMGT is located outside the United States and its officers and most of its directors reside outside the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It also may not be possible to compel a non-US company or its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgment.

To the extent permitted by applicable law and in accordance with normal UK practice, RCL, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Credit Suisse International, Lazard & Co., Limited, Goldman Sachs International or any of their affiliates holding an exempt status granted by the Panel, subject to restrictions under Rule 38 of the Code, may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase DMGT A Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, including sales and purchases of DMGT A Shares effected by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Credit Suisse International, Lazard & Co., Limited or Goldman Sachs International, acting as market maker in the DMGT A Shares. These purchases, or other arrangements, may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In order to be excepted from the requirements of Rule 14e-5 under the US Exchange Act by virtue of relief granted by Rule 14e-5(b)(12) thereunder, such purchases, or arrangements to purchase, must comply with applicable English law and regulation, including the listing rules of the FCA, and the relevant provisions of the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the United Kingdom and the United States and, if required, will be reported via a Regulatory Information Service of the London Stock Exchange and available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. To the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom, this information will also be publically available to shareholders in the United States.

Rule 26.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at https://www.dmgt.com/ investors, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 4 November 2021 (being the Business Day following the date of this announcement). The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Requesting Hard Copy Documents

In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, DMGT A Shareholders and persons with information rights may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary (+44 (0) 20 3615 2904). For persons who receive a copy of this announcement in electronic form or via a website notification, a hard copy of this announcement will not be sent unless so requested. Such persons may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to them in relation to the Offer should be in hard copy form.

Rule 2.9 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, as at the close of business on 2 November 2021 (being the Business Day prior to the date of this announcement), DMGT confirms that it had in issue, including shares held in the Employee Benefit Trust and excluding shares held in Treasury, 210,798,306 DMGT A Shares, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange, and 19,890,364 DMGT Ordinary Shares, which are unlisted. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the DMGT A Shares is GB00BJQZC279.

Other Disclosure Requirements of the Code

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH -4-

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of the offeree company. An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of the offeree company, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Disclaimers

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove, is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as lead financial adviser for DMGT and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Offer or any other matter referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than DMGT for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Credit Suisse International, which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser for DMGT and no one else in connection with the Offer only and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Offer or any other matter referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than DMGT for providing the protections afforded to clients of Credit Suisse, nor for providing advice to any other person in relation to the content of this announcement or any other matter referenced herein. Neither Credit Suisse nor any of its Subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Credit Suisse in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Lazard, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as lead financial adviser to RCL, and no one else, in connection with the Offer, and will not be responsible to anyone other than RCL for providing the protections afforded to clients of Lazard nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer, or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Lazard nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard in connection with the Offer, this announcement, any matter, arrangement or statement contained or referred to herein or otherwise.

Goldman Sachs International which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser to RCL, and no one else, in connection with the Offer, and will not be responsible to anyone other than RCL for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Goldman Sachs in connection with the Offer, this announcement, any matter, arrangement or statement contained or referred to herein or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of DMGT and certain plans and objectives of RCL with respect thereto. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "hope", "aims", "continue", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by DMGT, and/or RCL in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this document could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this document. Neither DMGT nor RCL assumes any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this document (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

There are several factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and future business combinations or dispositions. These factors include uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on general economic conditions.

Additional Information About the Offer and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a cash offer to acquire all the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL. In connection with the Special Dividend, Cazoo Group has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC, which was declared effective on 5 October 2021. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Offer and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Offer. Before making any investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offer as they become available because they will contain important information about the transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Cazoo Group through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by DMGT may be obtained free of charge by written request to DMGT at Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London W8 5TT, United Kingdom. Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any Restricted Jurisdictions or jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement contains inside information. 3 November 2021

MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT

comprising

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH -5-

for DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ("DMGT") by ROTHERMERE CONTINUATION LIMITED ("RCL")

and

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS 1. Introduction

As announced on 12 July 2021, the DMGT Board has decided to implement a major reorganisation of DMGT, including the sale of its insurance risk business, Risk Management Solutions, Inc. ("RMS"), a special distribution to all shareholders of substantially all of the cash in the Group and its stake in Cazoo Group and, subject to the satisfaction of certain pre-conditions, an offer for DMGT by its controlling shareholder, RCL.

The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors and RCL are pleased to announce that all the pre-conditions are now satisfied and that they have reached agreement on the definitive terms of the special distribution and on a recommended cash offer (the "Offer") to be made by RCL to acquire all the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL (the "Offer Shares").

The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse as to the financial terms of the Offer taking into account the Special Dividend, consider the terms of the Offer to be fair and reasonable. In providing their financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is providing independent financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code. A summary of the background to and reasons for this conclusion are set out below in section 4 of this announcement.

Viscount Rothermere, Andrew Lane, François Morin, David Nelson and Paul Zwillenberg are not involved in any recommendation of the Offer by the DMGT Board on account of their association with RCL. 2. The Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend

The Offer

The Offer relates only to the Offer Shares, being all the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not owned by RCL.

Under the terms of the Offer, DMGT A Shareholders (being all DMGT Shareholders that hold DMGT A Shares other than RCL) will be entitled to receive:

255 pence in cash for each DMGT A Share (the "Offer Price").

The Offer Price has been increased from that announced on 12 July 2021 to reflect a decrease in the fair value of DMGT's long term debt.

Further detail on the composition of the assets and liabilities that will comprise DMGT following settlement of the Special Dividend are set out in section 4 of this announcement. The value of the Offer has been determined by RCL on the basis of the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend having been paid to DMGT Shareholders.

Special Dividend

In conjunction with the Offer, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend to declare a single distribution to all DMGT Shareholders (being all holders (including RCL) of DMGT A Shares and DMGT Ordinary Shares (together, "DMGT Shares")) who are on the register of members of DMGT at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on the Record Date (being the day on which the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional) comprising: 568 pence in cash for each DMGT Sharei (the "Cash Element of the Special Dividend")

and

0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Sharei,

subject to the Tax Adjustment Mechanism and rounding for each DMGT Shareholder (the "Share Element of the Special Dividend"), the Cash Element of the Special Dividend and the Share Element of the Special Dividend together being the "Special Dividend".

The Offer will be conditional on (amongst other things) the declaration of the Special Dividend; and settlement of the Special Dividend will be conditional upon the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional. Therefore, in the event the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, there will be no Special Dividend.

2021 Proposed Final Dividend

RCL has agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval, in accordance with its existing dividend policy, a final dividend in respect of FY 2021 of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share (the "2021 Proposed Final Dividend"). If approved, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or about 4 February 2022 to DMGT Shareholders on the register on 26 November 2021, regardless of whether the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional.

Transaction Value

The Transaction Value, which is determined on a per DMGT A Share basis, should be considered by DMGT Shareholders by taking the value of the Special Dividend, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend and the Offer for DMGT in aggregate.

Based on the closing price of a Cazoo Share of USD10.01 on 2 November 2021 (being the last business day in New York before the date of this announcement) and the Announcement Exchange Rate, the Special Dividend has an aggregate value of 991 pence per DMGT Share.

Calculated on the basis described above, the aggregate value DMGT A Shareholders would therefore receive under the terms of the Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend (if approved) would be 1263 pence per DMGT A Share (the "Transaction Value").

-- The Transaction Value represents:

-> a premium of 21.5 per cent. to the Closing Price of 1040 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 39 per cent. to the three month volume weighted average Closing Price of 909 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 42 per cent. to the six month volume weighted average Closing Price of 890 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

Cash Element of the Special Dividend

The Cash Element of the Special Dividend, being 568 pence in cash per DMGT Share, reflects the estimated cash resources of the Group immediately prior to the declaration of the Special Dividend (having already received the net cash proceeds on completion of the disposal of RMS), as reduced for: (i) tax liabilities arising in connection with the sale of RMS; (ii) liabilities to or in respect of DMGT's pension schemes; (iii) liabilities under various employee incentives arrangements; and (iv) estimated DMGT transaction costs associated with the Reorganisation; and as increased by drawings under the existing revolving credit facilities. The total cash of the Group as at 30 September 2021 was approximately GBP1.7 billion.

At the time of the Possible Offer Announcement, the estimated value of the Cash Element of the Special Dividend was 610 pence per DMGT Share. As a result of a number of deductions (the most significant of which are summarised below), the cash DMGT A Shareholders will receive under the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be 568 pence per DMGT A Share.

However, this overall reduction in the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be offset by a greater number of Cazoo Shares being distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of the Special Dividend (as explained below) and by the payment of the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share, which RCL has agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval. This will have the effect of increasing the cash distribution over and above the anticipated cash on balance sheet by approximately GBP40 million, the cost of which will be borne by RCL if its Offer is accepted.

The change in the amount of cash available to pay DMGT Shareholders under the Special Dividend is due to the following:

-- a lower number of Cazoo Shares having been sold or redeemed by DMGT under the Cazoo IPO than had beenexpected at the time of the Possible Offer Announcement. This reduction in cash of approximately GBP62 million, whichrepresents approximately 27 pence of cash per DMGT Share, will be offset by a greater number of Cazoo Shares havingbeen received under the Cazoo IPO and distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of the SpecialDividend. As at the Business Day before the date of this announcement, the value of such shares representsapproximately 27 pence per DMGT Share;

-- additional pension contributions of GBP40 million over and above that which had been assumed at the time ofthe Possible Offer Announcement in connection with the Reorganisation (as explained in section 8 below). Thisreduction represents approximately 17 pence of cash per DMGT Share; and

-- a positive adjustment of approximately GBP5 million, representing 2 pence per DMGT Share, addresses theexpected underlying change in the cash position of DMGT from FY 2021 to the declaration of the Special Dividend. It is intended that, subject to the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional, settlement of the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will take place within 14 days of the Record Date.

The date on which DMGT Shares will start trading without an entitlement to receive the Special Dividend (i.e. the ex-dividend date) will be the day after the Record Date. Unless the counterparties specifically agree otherwise, a buyer of DMGT A Shares ahead of the ex-dividend date for the Special Dividend will assume the benefit of the Special Dividend and the seller would need to pass this benefit to any purchaser of DMGT A Shares, even if the seller is the recorded owner at the Record Date.

Share Element of the Special Dividend

In the event that the sterling equivalent of the opening share price of a Cazoo Share on the Settlement Calculation Date is greater than the Cazoo Share Base Cost (being GBP7.38), the number of Cazoo Shares distributed for each DMGT Share will be reduced in order to allow DMGT to retain sufficient Cazoo Shares as would allow DMGT, on an after-tax basis, to cover its estimated tax liability, if any (and determined by DMGT at its absolute discretion), on the distribution of the Cazoo Shares to DMGT Shareholders (the "Tax Adjustment Mechanism").

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)