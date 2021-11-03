Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
03.11.2021 | 15:07
OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.6460

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8268

CODE: DEMV

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0705291812 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DEMV 
Sequence No.:  125878 
EQS News ID:  1245830 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245830&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
