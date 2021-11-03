The worldwide solar boom is proving so profitable the polysilicon manufacturer is even thinking of turning to PV panels to power its manufacturing operations, rather than cheap coal.With manufacturing curtailment affecting the solar industry, as a result of much-publicized electricity rationing and emissions caps in China, the latest financial update published by polysilicon manufacturer Daqo appears to acknowledge that the measures are having their desired decarbonizing effect. While Daqo New Energy chief executive Longgen Zhang used his company's third-quarter update to praise the authorities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...