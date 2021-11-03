Doctor Care Anywhere Group's (DOC) Q321 results highlight that revenue has continued to grow throughout the year, with performance in Q3 driven by a return to q-o-q growth in consultations. Following positive momentum, management has reiterated guidance for FY21 of at least 100% y-o-y organic revenue growth. Through its continuing GP recruitment drive over the period, management has positioned itself for scalable growth, which should allow it to capture the time-limited opportunity from growing demand. Additionally, through its acquisition of GP2U Telehealth and by extending its offering in Ireland, DOC has increased in addressable market.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
