Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets stayed on the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 101.2 (100.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 46% and amounted to SEK 3.7 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 3% to SEK 104.9 (107.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2021 increased by 19% to SEK 1074.3 (905.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-okt 20-okt Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 29.6 32.9 -10% 300.3 320.4 -6% Central Europe 18,0 17.0 6% 180.3 142.9 26% East Europe 25.6 26.1 -2% 263.4 213.5 23% South & West Europe 12.0 9.8 22% 114.8 67.0 71% The Baltics 6.4 6.2 3% 58.6 55.0 7% North America 4.7 3.8 24% 41.0 33.6 22% Asia-Pacific 4.9 5.0 -2% 64.7 24.4 165% Zinzino 101.2 100.8 0% 1023.1 856.8 19% Faun Pharma 3.7 6.9 -46% 51.2 49.1 4% Zinzino Group 104.9 107.7 -3% 1074.3 905.9 19%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 16:00 the 3rd of November 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2021,c3446500

The following files are available for download: