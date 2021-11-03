Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 
München
03.11.21
08:16 Uhr
6,760 Euro
+0,010
+0,15 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2021 | 16:34
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets stayed on the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 101.2 (100.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 46% and amounted to SEK 3.7 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 3% to SEK 104.9 (107.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2021 increased by 19% to SEK 1074.3 (905.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-okt

20-okt

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

29.6

32.9

-10%

300.3

320.4

-6%

Central Europe

18,0

17.0

6%

180.3

142.9

26%

East Europe

25.6

26.1

-2%

263.4

213.5

23%

South & West Europe

12.0

9.8

22%

114.8

67.0

71%

The Baltics

6.4

6.2

3%

58.6

55.0

7%

North America

4.7

3.8

24%

41.0

33.6

22%

Asia-Pacific

4.9

5.0

-2%

64.7

24.4

165%

Zinzino

101.2

100.8

0%

1023.1

856.8

19%

Faun Pharma

3.7

6.9

-46%

51.2

49.1

4%

Zinzino Group

104.9

107.7

-3%

1074.3

905.9

19%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 16:00 the 3rd of November 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2021,c3446500

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3446500/1490958.pdf

Pressrelease Salesreport October

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2975848

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.