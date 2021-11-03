Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets stayed on the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 101.2 (100.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 46% and amounted to SEK 3.7 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 3% to SEK 104.9 (107.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2021 increased by 19% to SEK 1074.3 (905.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
21-okt
20-okt
Change
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Change
The Nordics
29.6
32.9
-10%
300.3
320.4
-6%
Central Europe
18,0
17.0
6%
180.3
142.9
26%
East Europe
25.6
26.1
-2%
263.4
213.5
23%
South & West Europe
12.0
9.8
22%
114.8
67.0
71%
The Baltics
6.4
6.2
3%
58.6
55.0
7%
North America
4.7
3.8
24%
41.0
33.6
22%
Asia-Pacific
4.9
5.0
-2%
64.7
24.4
165%
Zinzino
101.2
100.8
0%
1023.1
856.8
19%
Faun Pharma
3.7
6.9
-46%
51.2
49.1
4%
Zinzino Group
104.9
107.7
-3%
1074.3
905.9
19%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
