DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2021 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 02/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.9103

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 248348

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 125913 EQS News ID: 1245907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

