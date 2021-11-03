Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
03.11.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - conversion of debts

The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 November
2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN           DK0061155009           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Blue Vision A           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  13,042,027 shares (DKK 13,042,027)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:         1,500,410 shares (DKK 1,500,410) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   14,542,437 shares (DKK 14,542,437)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:    1,274,800 shares - DKK 1.00    
             225,610 shares - DKK 1.64     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged face value:  DKK 1               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       BLVIS A              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613               
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024505
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
