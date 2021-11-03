Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - conversion of debts

The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 November 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0061155009 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 13,042,027 shares (DKK 13,042,027) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,500,410 shares (DKK 1,500,410) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 14,542,437 shares (DKK 14,542,437) ----------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: 1,274,800 shares - DKK 1.00 225,610 shares - DKK 1.64 ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024505