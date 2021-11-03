Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021

WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Stuttgart
03.11.21
14:39 Uhr
35,100 Euro
-0,400
-1,13 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2021 | 17:53
95 Leser
NEURONES: Neurones: Organic growth up 6.6% in 3rd quarter 2021

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2021 revenues Nanterre, November 3, 2021 (after trading)

Organic growth up 6.6% in 3rd quarter 2021

(unaudited, in € millions)20202021growth of which organic
3rd quarter revenues128.3137.7+ 7.2%+ 6.6%
Total as at the end of September382.8427+ 11.6%+ 10.6%

Achievements

During the third quarter, driven by sustained demand, activity grew overall by 7.2% (compared with 5.5% in the third quarter of last year).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating margin * stood at 10.7% of revenues (compared with 9.7% for the same period in 2020).

Outlook

Given the continued growth in Digital and Cloud services, the forecast for the full year 2021 has been revised upwards once again:

  • revenues in excess of €575m (an increase of more than 9.5% compared to 2020),

  • operating profit of around 10.5% (compared with the previous estimate of around 10%).

* not audited and after inclusion of 0.4% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,800 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-third-quarter-2021-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8af7a3d1-6dca-4253-8a85-b767a499a8f6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
