- (PLX AI) - Merck KGaA now projects full-year net sales of EUR 19.30 - 19.85 billion (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 billion).
- • EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn)
- • EPS pre is projected to amount to approx. EUR 8.50 - 9.00 (previously EUR 7.80 - 8.50)
- • Q3 revenue EUR 4,970 million VS. estimate EUR 4,894 million
- • Q3 EBITDA pre of EUR 1.55 billion and EPS pre of EUR 2.24
- • The main driver is a very strong operating performance from the Life Science business sector, the company said
