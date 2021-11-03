CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -3

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Reconfirming All 2021 Financial Guidance Targets; Preliminary 2022 Targets Announced

Robust Q3 2021 Revenue & Adjusted Revenue Growth Up 7.8% and 8.5% Year-Over-Year

Signed Landmark Charter Communications Contract Extension and Expansion through 2027

Successful Conversion of 800,000 Charter Communications Customers in Midwest

Signed DISH Network Contract Extension Through Mid-2026

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD263.2 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD247.0 million. . GAAP operating income was USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD41.6 million, or 16.8% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.50 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.88. . Cash flows used in operations were USD46.1 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD38.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In August 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately143,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD7 million.

Business Activities: . In September 2021, CSG refinanced its existing credit agreement, extending the term of the agreementthrough September 2026, and increasing the revolving credit facility from USD200 million to USD450 million. . In October 2021, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October 2021, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026.

'Our third quarter results and the landmark Charter contract expansion highlight the excellent momentum we currently have across our global business,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'With regards to the six-year Charter contract, which represents the largest deal ever signed in CSG's history, we are extremely proud to become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints. Additionally, we reported a robust set of financial results highlighted by our best quarterly organic revenue and adjusted revenue growth results since Q3 2010. And on the back of our strong year-to-date 2021 results, our continued sales success in the market, and the exciting renewals at both Charter and DISH Network, we are pleased to issue growth-oriented 2022 preliminary financial guidance targets. Looking ahead, CSG remains well positioned to create meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders as we lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, accelerate our organic revenue growth, close good new strategic acquisitions, and diversify into higher growth industry verticals.'

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Percent 2021 2020 Changed 2021 2020 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue........................... 263,209 244,108 7.8 771,462 730,046 5.7 % % Operating Income.............. 32,763 28,947 96,306 81,881 13.2 17.6 % % % % Operating Margin Percentage....................... 12.4 11.9 12.5 11.2 USD USD % USD USD % EPS.................................. 0.50 0.42 19.0 1.72 1.41 22.0 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue............. 246,969 227,695 8.5 722,117 679,614 6.3 % % Operating Income.............. 41,565 39,113 121,561 111,900 6.3 8.6 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage.................... 16.8 17.2 16.8 16.5 USD USD % USD USD % EPS.................................. 0.88 0.76 15.8 2.52 2.22 13.5

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was USD263.2 million, a 7.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD244.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, and a 3.2% increase when compared to revenue of USD255.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. These increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as substantially all was attributed to organic growth year-over-year.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, compared to USD28.9 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, and USD32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in year-over-year operating income can be primarily attributed to the revenue growth in 2021.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was USD0.50, as compared to USD0.42 for the third quarter of 2020, and USD0.60 for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by a USD6.2 million loss, or USD0.14 per share, recorded on obtaining a controlling interest in a pre-existing equity investment.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was USD247.0 million, an 8.5% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD227.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, and a 3.6% increase when compared to USD238.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD39.1 million, or 17.2% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2020, and USD39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was USD0.88 compared to USD0.76 for the third quarter of 2020, and USD0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.

The changes in non-GAAP adjusted revenue and non-GAAP operating income between quarters are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021 were USD224.5 million compared to USD212.1 million as of June 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 of USD46.1 million and USD65.3 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD38.7 million and USD55.4 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2021 and providing a preliminary financial outlook for certain full year 2022 financial measures, as follows:

2021 Preliminary 2022 GAAP Measures: USD USD Revenue................................................................. 1,015 - USD1,045 1,060 - USD1,100 million million Operating Margin Percentage.................................. 12.3% - 12.7% USD EPS....................................................................... 2.35 - USD2.53 USD Cash Flows from Operating Activities.......................

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2-

140 - USD160 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD USD Adjusted Revenue................................................... 946 - USD964 million 990 - USD1,020 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage.................... 16.5% - 17.0% Consistent with 2021 USD EPS....................................................................... 3.16 - USD3.34 USD Adjusted EBITDA.................................................... 217 - USD225 million USD Free Cash Flow...................................................... 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's third quarter 2021 earnings results.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

* CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic;

* CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

* Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services;

* CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

* CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

* CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

* CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations;

* Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

* CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

* CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

* CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

* CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

* CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

* Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

September December 30, 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash USD USD equivalents..................................................................................................................... 195,365 188,699 Short-term 29,175 51,598 investments............................................................................................................................ Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.......................................................... 224,540 240,297 Settlement and merchant reserve 158,925 166,031 assets............................................................................................. Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD3,157 and 243,160 226,623 USD3,628.............................................................................. Unbilled................................................................................................................................................ 38,099 37,785 Income taxes 3,889 2,167 receivable.......................................................................................................................... Other current 53,104 41,688 assets................................................................................................................................. Total current 721,717 714,591 assets........................................................................................................................... Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD110,862 and USD105,073........................................ 76,725 81,759 Operating lease right-of-use 96,101 110,756 assets....................................................................................................... Software, net of amortization of USD148,667 and 28,696 26,453 USD139,836................................................................... Goodwill...................................................................................................................................................... 313,246 272,322 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD111,602 and USD105,778................................ 55,032 48,012 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD50,700 and USD39,893............................................ 47,249 47,238 Deferred income 9,156 10,205

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -3-

taxes............................................................................................................................. Other 16,834 20,664 assets............................................................................................................................................... Total non-current 643,039 617,409 assets................................................................................................................... Total USD USD assets..................................................................................................................................... 1,364,756 1,332,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD930 and zero....................... 236,570 14,063 Operating lease 23,609 22,651 liabilities......................................................................................................................... Customer 32,232 39,992 deposits.................................................................................................................................... Trade accounts 32,080 29,834 payable.......................................................................................................................... Accrued employee 93,125 86,289 compensation.......................................................................................................... Settlement and merchant reserve 157,308 165,064 liabilities.......................................................................................... Deferred 64,252 52,357 revenue...................................................................................................................................... Income taxes 2,192 6,627 payable.............................................................................................................................. Other current 21,873 19,383 liabilities............................................................................................................................. Total current 663,241 436,260 liabilities....................................................................................................................... Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,595 and USD5,346.............................................. 138,905 337,154 Operating lease 80,373 95,926 liabilities......................................................................................................................... Deferred 14,006 17,275 revenue...................................................................................................................................... Income taxes 2,445 2,436 payable.............................................................................................................................. Deferred income 6,700 5,109 taxes............................................................................................................................. Other non-current 15,462 15,445 liabilities..................................................................................................................... Total non-current 257,891 473,345 liabilities............................................................................................................... Total 921,132 909,605 liabilities..................................................................................................................................... Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and - - outstanding....................................................................................................................................... Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,687 and 32,713 shares 704 700 outstanding.......................................................................................................................... Additional paid-in 482,387 470,557 capital.......................................................................................................................... Treasury stock, at cost; 36,418 and 35,980 (914,274 ) (894,126 ) shares............................................................................ Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax.............................................................. 3 13 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments.................................................................. (35,786 ) (31,151 ) Accumulated 906,955 876,402 earnings.............................................................................................................................. Total CSG stockholders' 439,989 422,395 equity....................................................................................................... Noncontrolling 3,635 - interest............................................................................................................................. Total stockholders' 443,624 422,395 equity................................................................................................................. Total liabilities and stockholders' USD USD

