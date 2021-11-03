CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -6

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 03-Nov-2021 / 21:05 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reconfirming All 2021 Financial Guidance Targets; Preliminary 2022 Targets Announced

Robust Q3 2021 Revenue & Adjusted Revenue Growth Up 7.8% and 8.5% Year-Over-Year

Signed Landmark Charter Communications Contract Extension and Expansion through 2027

Successful Conversion of 800,000 Charter Communications Customers in Midwest

Signed DISH Network Contract Extension Through Mid-2026

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results:

Third quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD263.2 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD247.0 million. . GAAP operating income was USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD41.6 million, or 16.8% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.50 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.88. . Cash flows used in operations were USD46.1 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD38.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In August 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders. . During the third quarter of 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately143,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD7 million.

Business Activities: . In September 2021, CSG refinanced its existing credit agreement, extending the term of the agreementthrough September 2026, and increasing the revolving credit facility from USD200 million to USD450 million. . In October 2021, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October 2021, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026.

'Our third quarter results and the landmark Charter contract expansion highlight the excellent momentum we currently have across our global business,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'With regards to the six-year Charter contract, which represents the largest deal ever signed in CSG's history, we are extremely proud to become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints. Additionally, we reported a robust set of financial results highlighted by our best quarterly organic revenue and adjusted revenue growth results since Q3 2010. And on the back of our strong year-to-date 2021 results, our continued sales success in the market, and the exciting renewals at both Charter and DISH Network, we are pleased to issue growth-oriented 2022 preliminary financial guidance targets. Looking ahead, CSG remains well positioned to create meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders as we lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, accelerate our organic revenue growth, close good new strategic acquisitions, and diversify into higher growth industry verticals.'

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Percent 2021 2020 Changed 2021 2020 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue........................... 263,209 244,108 7.8 771,462 730,046 5.7 % % Operating Income.............. 32,763 28,947 96,306 81,881 13.2 17.6 % % % % Operating Margin Percentage....................... 12.4 11.9 12.5 11.2 USD USD % USD USD % EPS.................................. 0.50 0.42 19.0 1.72 1.41 22.0 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue............. 246,969 227,695 8.5 722,117 679,614 6.3 % % Operating Income.............. 41,565 39,113 121,561 111,900 6.3 8.6 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage.................... 16.8 17.2 16.8 16.5 USD USD % USD USD % EPS.................................. 0.88 0.76 15.8 2.52 2.22 13.5

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was USD263.2 million, a 7.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD244.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, and a 3.2% increase when compared to revenue of USD255.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. These increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as substantially all was attributed to organic growth year-over-year.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was USD32.8 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, compared to USD28.9 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, and USD32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in year-over-year operating income can be primarily attributed to the revenue growth in 2021.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was USD0.50, as compared to USD0.42 for the third quarter of 2020, and USD0.60 for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by a USD6.2 million loss, or USD0.14 per share, recorded on obtaining a controlling interest in a pre-existing equity investment.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was USD247.0 million, an 8.5% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD227.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, and a 3.6% increase when compared to USD238.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was USD41.6 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD39.1 million, or 17.2% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2020, and USD39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was USD0.88 compared to USD0.76 for the third quarter of 2020, and USD0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.

The changes in non-GAAP adjusted revenue and non-GAAP operating income between quarters are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021 were USD224.5 million compared to USD212.1 million as of June 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 of USD46.1 million and USD65.3 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD38.7 million and USD55.4 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2021 and providing a preliminary financial outlook for certain full year 2022 financial measures, as follows:

2021 Preliminary 2022 GAAP Measures: USD USD Revenue................................................................. 1,015 - USD1,045 1,060 - USD1,100 million million Operating Margin Percentage.................................. 12.3% - 12.7% USD EPS....................................................................... 2.35 - USD2.53 USD Cash Flows from Operating Activities.......................

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Third Quarter -2-

140 - USD160 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD USD Adjusted Revenue................................................... 946 - USD964 million 990 - USD1,020 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage.................... 16.5% - 17.0% Consistent with 2021 USD EPS....................................................................... 3.16 - USD3.34 USD Adjusted EBITDA.................................................... 217 - USD225 million USD Free Cash Flow...................................................... 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's third quarter 2021 earnings results. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-440-4531 and use the passcode 6134021.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

* CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic;

* CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

* Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services;

* CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

* CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

* CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

* CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations;

* Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

* CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

* CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

* CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

* CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

* CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

* Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

September December 30, 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash USD USD equivalents..................................................................................................................... 195,365 188,699 Short-term 29,175 51,598 investments............................................................................................................................ Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.......................................................... 224,540 240,297 Settlement and merchant reserve 158,925 166,031 assets............................................................................................. Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD3,157 and 243,160 226,623 USD3,628.............................................................................. Unbilled................................................................................................................................................ 38,099 37,785 Income taxes 3,889 2,167 receivable.......................................................................................................................... Other current 53,104 41,688 assets................................................................................................................................. Total current 721,717 714,591 assets........................................................................................................................... Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD110,862 and USD105,073........................................ 76,725 81,759 Operating lease right-of-use 96,101 110,756 assets....................................................................................................... Software, net of amortization of USD148,667 and 28,696 26,453 USD139,836................................................................... Goodwill...................................................................................................................................................... 313,246 272,322 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD111,602 and USD105,778................................ 55,032 48,012 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD50,700 and USD39,893............................................ 47,249 47,238 Deferred income 9,156 10,205

taxes............................................................................................................................. Other 16,834 20,664 assets............................................................................................................................................... Total non-current 643,039 617,409 assets................................................................................................................... Total USD USD assets..................................................................................................................................... 1,364,756 1,332,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD930 and zero....................... 236,570 14,063 Operating lease 23,609 22,651 liabilities......................................................................................................................... Customer 32,232 39,992 deposits.................................................................................................................................... Trade accounts 32,080 29,834 payable.......................................................................................................................... Accrued employee 93,125 86,289 compensation.......................................................................................................... Settlement and merchant reserve 157,308 165,064 liabilities.......................................................................................... Deferred 64,252 52,357 revenue...................................................................................................................................... Income taxes 2,192 6,627 payable.............................................................................................................................. Other current 21,873 19,383 liabilities............................................................................................................................. Total current 663,241 436,260 liabilities....................................................................................................................... Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,595 and USD5,346.............................................. 138,905 337,154 Operating lease 80,373 95,926 liabilities......................................................................................................................... Deferred 14,006 17,275 revenue...................................................................................................................................... Income taxes 2,445 2,436 payable.............................................................................................................................. Deferred income 6,700 5,109 taxes............................................................................................................................. Other non-current 15,462 15,445 liabilities..................................................................................................................... Total non-current 257,891 473,345 liabilities............................................................................................................... Total 921,132 909,605 liabilities..................................................................................................................................... Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and - - outstanding....................................................................................................................................... Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,687 and 32,713 shares 704 700 outstanding.......................................................................................................................... Additional paid-in 482,387 470,557 capital.......................................................................................................................... Treasury stock, at cost; 36,418 and 35,980 (914,274 ) (894,126 ) shares............................................................................ Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax.............................................................. 3 13 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments.................................................................. (35,786 ) (31,151 ) Accumulated 906,955 876,402 earnings.............................................................................................................................. Total CSG stockholders' 439,989 422,395 equity....................................................................................................... Noncontrolling 3,635 - interest............................................................................................................................. Total stockholders' 443,624 422,395 equity................................................................................................................. Total liabilities and stockholders' USD USD

equity...................................................................................... 1,364,756 1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September September September September 30, 2021 30, 2020 30, 2021 30, 2020 USD USD USD USD Revenue............................................................................. 263,209 244,108 771,462 730,046 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately 134,705 131,073 401,185 400,432 below)............................................................... Other operating expenses: Research and development.......................................... 34,384 30,425 99,350 90,025 Selling, general and administrative............................... 54,923 47,032 152,988 136,415 Depreciation................................................................. 6,225 5,817 18,604 17,016 Restructuring and reorganization charges.................... 209 814 3,029 4,277 Total operating expenses........................................ 230,446 215,161 675,156 648,165 Operating income............................................................... 32,763 28,947 96,306 81,881 Other income (expense): Interest expense........................................................... (3,636 ) (3,641 ) (10,861 ) (11,894 ) Amortization of original issue discount......................... (794 ) (751 ) (2,350 ) (2,221 ) Interest and investment income, net............................. 78 254 286 1,086 Other, net...................................................................... (5,875 ) (2,067 ) (6,530 ) (3,184 ) Total other............................................................... (10,227 ) (6,205 ) (19,455 ) (16,213 ) Income before income taxes.............................................. 22,536 22,742 76,851 65,668 Income tax provision..................................................... (6,406 ) (9,176 ) (21,769 ) (20,222 ) USD USD USD USD Net income......................................................................... 16,130 13,566 55,082 45,446 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic............................................................................. 31,756 32,115 31,825 32,070 Diluted.......................................................................... 31,960 32,273 32,033 32,296 Earnings per common share: USD USD USD USD Basic............................................................................. 0.51 0.42 1.73 1.42 Diluted.......................................................................... 0.50 0.42 1.72 1.41

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September September 30, 2021 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net USD USD income............................................................................................................. 55,082 45,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation..................................................................................................... 18,604 17,016 Amortization...................................................................................................... 34,314 32,998 Amortization of original issue discount............................................................... 2,350 2,221 Asset impairment.............................................................................................. 415 10,438 (Gain)/loss on short-term investments................................................................ 51 (120 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt......................................................................... 132 - Loss on acquisition of controlling interest........................................................... 6,180 - Deferred income taxes...................................................................................... 2,188 3,844 Stock-based compensation............................................................................... 15,304 14,088 Subtotal................................................................................................. 134,620 125,931 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net..................................................................... (11,960 ) 13,322 Other current and non-current assets and liabilities....................................... (13,912 ) (8,784 ) Income taxes payable/receivable.................................................................. (6,111 ) 1,542 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities............................................. (18,329 ) (24,618 ) Deferred revenue......................................................................................... 4,001 8,736 Net cash provided by operating activities................................................. 88,309 116,129 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment....................................................... (22,531 ) (24,201 ) Purchases of short-term investments....................................................................... (57,734 ) (49,100 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments............................................ 80,092 37,743 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired.............................. (51,111 ) (11,491 ) Net cash used in investing activities........................................................ (51,284 ) (47,049 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock............................................................... 1,926 1,838 Payment of cash dividends..................................................................................... (24,653 ) (23,441 ) Repurchase of common stock................................................................................. (25,568 ) (19,926 ) Proceeds from long-term debt................................................................................. 150,000 - Payments on long-term debt................................................................................... (126,563 ) (7,500 ) Payments of deferred financing costs...................................................................... (3,000 ) - Settlement and merchant reserve activity................................................................ (7,735 ) (47,602 ) Net cash used in financing activities........................................................ (35,593 ) (96,631 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash... (1,872 ) (1,653 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash........................................... (440 ) (29,204 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period.................................... 354,730 337,654

USD USD Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period............................................. 354,290 308,450 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- USD USD Interest............................................................................................................. 11,947 12,941 Income taxes.................................................................................................... 25,688 14,756 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents..................................................................................... 195,365 174,489 Settlement and merchant reserve assets................................................................. 158,925 133,961 USD USD Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash........................................................ 354,290 308,450 1. Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement andmerchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financingactivities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassifiedto conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue USD % USD % USD % Charter............ 55,332 21 55,102 22 53,202 22 % % % Comcast.......... 53,840 53,789 52,483 20 21 22

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended September June 30, September 30, 30, 2021 2021 2020 % % % Broadband/Cable/Satellite.................................. 56 58 59 % % % Telecommunications........................................... 20 18 18 % % % All other............................................................. 24 24 23 % % % Total revenue.................................................. 100 100 100

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended September June 30, September 30, 30, 2021 2021 2020 % % % Americas........................................................ 85 85 86 % % % Europe, Middle East and Africa........................ 12 11 10 % % % Asia Pacific..................................................... 3 4 4 % % % .. Total revenue............................................... 100 100 100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

* Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

* Forecasting and budgeting;

* Certain management compensation incentives; and

* Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

* A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

* Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

* Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

* Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

* The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

* Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

* Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and

* Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Adjusted Operating Adjusted Operating EPS Revenue Income Margin Percentage Transaction fees................................... X - X - Restructuring and reorganization - X X X charges................................................ Executive transition costs...................... - X X X Acquisition-related expenses: - X X X Amortization of acquired intangible - X X X assets............................................. Earn-out compensation.................... - X X X Transaction-related costs................. - X X X Stock-based compensation................... - X X X Amortization of original issue discount - - - X ('OID')................................................ Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt.... - - - X Gain (loss) on acquisitions or - - - X dispositions.......................................... Unusual income tax matters.................. - - - X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: 1. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, inconjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-partypayment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided underits payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted againstrevenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present theirrevenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenueprovides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical andfuture periods, as well as with other payments companies. 2. Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/orsignificant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes inmanagement structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamentalreorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. 3. Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officerunder the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods.

* Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

* Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.

* The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes. 1. Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG's creditagreement and/or repurchase of CSG's convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, andtherefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activitiesfor cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results withhistorical and future periods. 2. Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are notconsidered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generallynon-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate thecash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains andlosses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG'scurrent operating results with historical and future periods. 3. Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things asincome tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatmentof certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financialresults with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

