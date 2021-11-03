Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

LONDON, November 3, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.50 per Common Share, payable on December 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 9, 2021.

