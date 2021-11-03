Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of medical cannabis products and patient services, and holder of licences under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc., today announced the launch of new products under its Lumina health and wellness brand.

Lumina Ultralight 0:50 is a high cannabidiol (CBD) full-spectrum oil.

Lumina Spotlight 1:2 topical is a CBD-focused balanced topical with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

"VIVO is committed to delivering high quality medical cannabis products to our patients. Our latest Lumina range is a careful response to the direct feedback and insights we received from our patient base. We've developed these products and will continue to develop others to enhance patients' health and well-being," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "With our latest Lumina product launches and our current line of Beacon Medical products, we continue to honour this commitment."

The expansion of Lumina medical cannabis oil and topical products for sale exclusively in the medical channel is part of VIVO's patient-first approach ensuring choice, access, and consistent supply for medical patients.

Both newly launched products are available to order now through the Canna Farms e-commerce medical marketplace for Canadian medical clients. Patients requiring support with registration or placing orders can contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of medical, health and wellness brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

