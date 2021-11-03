Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, November 3, 2021 - In accordance with the resolution of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), the Nomination Committee has been formed in consultation with the largest shareholders as of the last business day of June 2021.

The Nomination Committee comprises representatives of four shareholders that represent the largest shareholders in Millicom that have chosen to appoint members; Jan Andersson, appointed by Swedbank Robur; John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; and Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, as well as the Chairman of Millicom's Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García.

At the first meeting of the Committee, held on November 3, 2021, the members elected John Hernander as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom's website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com		 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting_110321 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/446c6817-bbd7-4f16-a019-217026a5084e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
