DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021 04-Nov-2021

Information statement on access to the insider information

contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021

The issuer's full corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Interim accounting (financial) statements.

Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 9 months of 2021.

Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the website: 04.11.2021.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3

