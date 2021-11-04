Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
Tradegate
03.11.21
16:24 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,140
-3,40 %
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021 04-Nov-2021 / 05:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement on access to the insider information

contained in the accounting statements for 9 months of 2021

The issuer's full corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Interim accounting (financial) statements.

Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 9 months of 2021.

Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the website: 04.11.2021.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 125965 
EQS News ID:  1246080 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246080&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 00:24 ET (04:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
