

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 65 percent to $512 million from last year's $310 million.



Basic earnings per share were 4.42 US cents, higher than 2.59 US cents a year ago. Pre-tax income improved 58 percent to $742 million.



Group revenue went up 23 percent to $17.87 billion from last year's $14.52 billion.



Looking ahead, the company said its strategy to drive sustainable profit improvements and growth will continue to focus on high margin businesses and segments.



Lenovo said it will further invest in premium segments to drive increased profitability and average selling price.



