- (PLX AI) - Lehto Q3 sales EUR 80.5 million.
- • Q3 net income EUR -7.8 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR -0.09
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,999
|1,100
|03.11.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:40
|Lehto Q3 EBIT EUR -8.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Lehto Q3 sales EUR 80.5 million.• Q3 net income EUR -7.8 million• Q3 EPS EUR -0.09
► Artikel lesen
|06:36
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Business Review 1 January-30 September 2021
|20.10.
|Electronic Arts nimmt "Halo"-Schöpfer Lehto unter Vertrag
|18.10.
|Lehto Now Sees FY Negative Operating Result; Previously Saw Positive
|(PLX AI) - Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year. • Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%• Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will...
► Artikel lesen
|18.10.
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Lehto declines financial guidance for 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ
|1,040
|-0,19 %