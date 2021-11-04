Das Instrument 9TZ CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021

The instrument 9TZ CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021



Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021

The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021



Das Instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021

The instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021



Das Instrument 0HG CH0239518779 HIAG IMMOBIL.HLDG NA.SF 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021

The instrument 0HG CH0239518779 HIAG IMMOBIL.HLDG NA.SF 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2021



Das Instrument GG2 AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021

The instrument GG2 AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021

