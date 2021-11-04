- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Strengthening its core by deploying CHF ~3 billion of capital to the Wealth Management division by 2024.
- • Credit Suisse Simplifying its operating model with a unified, global Wealth Management division, a global Investment Bank
- • Credit Suisse Investing for growth with incremental investments progressively increasing from 2022 to 2024 to approximately CHF 1 - 1.5 billion p.a. in all 4 divisions
- • Sees a further reduction in market volumes for the remainder of 2021 as the trading environment normalizes compared to the elevated levels seen in 2020, particularly as central banks begin to signal the end of the monetary support provided during the COVID-19 crisis
- • Wealth Management, we expect recurring commissions and fees to continue to benefit from higher levels of AuM as well as increased levels of mandate penetration
- • With regard to transaction-based revenues in Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, we would expect revenue performance to reflect the normalization of trading conditions as well as the usual seasonal slowdown in market activity, the bank says
- • The exit from the majority of Prime Services is expected to also reduce Equity Sales & Trading revenues
