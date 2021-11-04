- (PLX AI) - Europris Q3 gross margin 45.7% vs. estimate 44%.
- • Q3 net income NOK 205 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|6,350
|6,450
|07:28
|6,380
|6,440
|03.11.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Europris ASA: Well prepared for the Christmas season after another record quarter
|07:10
|Europris Q3 EBITDA NOK 430 Million vs. Estimate NOK 393 Million
|(PLX AI) - Europris Q3 gross margin 45.7% vs. estimate 44%.• Q3 net income NOK 205 million
► Artikel lesen
|22.10.
|Europris ASA Q3 2021: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2021 results
|17.09.
|Europris ASA: Correction - updated share purchase price for transactions by primary insiders 16 September
|16.09.
|Europris ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Europris ASA's shares - Directors
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|EUROPRIS ASA
|6,455
|-1,68 %